Question: I have a friend with lots of plants in her home who raves about their benefits. Are there really scientifically proven benefits from indoor plants?
Answer: A large number of scientific studies have been conducted over the years that have shown that there are a number of benefits.
There is one benefit that really appeals to me when we have our homes closed up tightly because of the cold weather. Plants absorb carbon dioxide as they grow and release oxygen, providing more oxygen for us to breathe. Studies have also shown that plants and the soil they grow in absorb toxic gases that come from our furnishings and air pollution.
Experiments in office situations have demonstrated that having plants in the environment reduces stress. Plants create a comfortable, soft and natural feel. Other studies have shown that plants boost productivity in office situations.
Horticultural therapy has been used for many years to uplift those with physical or mental handicaps and those in assisted living. Taking care of plants is a release and a distraction from worrying about other kinds of problems. Taking care of a personal plant or plants can teach responsibility to children, just like taking care of a pet.
Research in hospitals and other recovery institutions has shown that patients recover more quickly when plants are part of the environment.
Indoor plant sales have surged during the pandemic. When people spend more time at home, they want to improve their surroundings. Plants make the atmosphere feel homier.
Selecting plants that fit your home environment
The most important consideration in selecting plants for your home or office is their light requirements. There are indoor plants that will fit many different light situations from direct sunlight to very low light and everything in between. First, decide where you would like to grow plants, and then select plants best suited to that specific light condition.
Since you have a friend with lots of plants, you might see what plants she has that will fit your needs. You could also purchase a book on indoor plants or borrow one from your friend or the library. Sometimes plants in a store will indicate light requirements on the label.
Sometimes you find a plant that you like but it requires more light than is available where you want to put it. You may be able to supplement with additional artificial light. I have used table and upright lamps left on during dark hours to supplement a plant’s light requirement. You can also purchase fixtures with higher intensity light specifically made for plant lighting.
My recommendation would be to start with plants with the lowest light requirements. They will usually also tolerate higher light situations.