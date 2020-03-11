Question: I would like to grow fruit in my backyard, but my space is limited. Would berries be a good choice for home fruit production?
Answer: There are lots of opportunities to grow fruit in our own home gardens in east Idaho. Shrinking yard sizes reduce the space available to grow fruit trees. Berries and other small fruits can be worked into our ornamental landscapes much more easily. Berries grow best with the full sun. However, most will produce a decent yield with a minimum half-day of direct sun.
For best production good soil preparation is important. All berries will thrive much better with lots of organic matter in the soil. Incorporate 3 inches of bark dust or other compost before planting. Add bark to established plants so there is always at least an inch of mulch. An annual application of sulfur will improve the growth of all berries.
Strawberries fit well in the ornamental landscape because they can be used as a ground cover. Strawberry varieties range from those that produce a heavy crop over about three weeks in June or July to those that produce a more limited harvest over the full season. In my experience, the “day-neutral” varieties, such as Tristar and Albion, are best for most home gardeners. Strawberries are most productive if plants are thinned so there are 6 inches between plants.
Raspberries are well adapted to our eastern Idaho climate. Although red varieties are the most popular, black and yellow varieties can also be grown. Raspberries grow upright and need horizontal support. Two to three double rows of twine on each side of plants will usually suffice.
With our warming climate, some blackberry varieties can also be grown. Blackberries also need horizontal support but need to be placed or trained along support wires. Blueberries, raspberries and blackberries each have multiple varieties with a range of harvest periods. Planting two or more varieties with different harvest periods will increase the total harvest. With blackberries, you have the choice between varieties with and without thorns. With raspberries you have a choice between red, black and yellow fruited varieties.
A new group of dwarf blackberry and raspberry varieties has become available for planting in containers. These “Bushel and Berry” varieties will be available in full-service nurseries and online this spring. These varieties can also be used as substitutes for dwarf ornamental shrubs.
Do not try to grow blueberries in our area. Blueberries are killed by our alkaline soil. They require much more acid soil and water conditions than we have.
Other small fruits that can be grown in our area include currant, gooseberry, honeyberry, goji berry and aronia. A good source for all kinds of fruit is raintreenursery.com.