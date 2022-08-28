Financial Wellness-Budgeting

In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. Whether you want to pay off debt, start a rainy day fund or save for a family trip, budgeting is the first step toward reaching your financial goals.

 AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File

NEW YORK (AP) — Budgeting is key to managing your finances, whether you’re trying to pay off debt, start a rainy day fund or deal with the consequences of inflation.

Creating a budget is much like trying to eat better or exercise more — everyone tells you it’s good for you, but it’s hard to get into the habit, said Colleen McCreary, consumer financial advocate at Credit Karma.

