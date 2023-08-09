Allen Wilson

Question: A friend recently told me her plants talk to her. I thought she was joking but she was serious. What is your opinion?

Answer: Plants don’t verbally speak but they do communicate in many ways. Probably the most important way they communicate is by wilting. Leaves lose their normal upright position and actually droop. This is their way of saying, “Help, give me a drink.”


