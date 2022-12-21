Allen Wilson

Wilson

Question: I replanted several of my indoor plants a month ago into larger pots, and there is almost no new growth. I used a cheaper, unfamiliar potting soil. Do you think that could be the problem? Should I replant them using better soil?

Answer: Indoor plants do not make a lot of growth this time of year because of low light intensity. Recently transplanted plants usually develop some new roots before they make top growth. However, I would expect a little top growth after a month. I would suggest that you tap a plant out of its pot and check for new roots growing into the new soil. If you don’t see some vigorous new root growth, it may be best to replant using some better potting soil. Make sure to remove all the poor soil.


Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

