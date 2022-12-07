Allen Wilson

Wilson

Question: Do you think Christmas cactus is a good gift for someone who enjoys gardening?

Answer: I believe that a Christmas cactus plant would be an excellent gift for a gardener who does not already have one. In fact, it would be a nice gift for anyone who has even a mild interest in plants. You can find plants just starting to bloom this time of year. Flower colors include red, red and white, salmon pink, pale pink, hot pink and white.


Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

