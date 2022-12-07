Question: Do you think Christmas cactus is a good gift for someone who enjoys gardening?
Answer: I believe that a Christmas cactus plant would be an excellent gift for a gardener who does not already have one. In fact, it would be a nice gift for anyone who has even a mild interest in plants. You can find plants just starting to bloom this time of year. Flower colors include red, red and white, salmon pink, pale pink, hot pink and white.
Christmas cactus is not really a cactus but is a succulent that likes growing conditions similar to cactus. The plants originated in the shady, humid forests of Brazil and actually grow as “epiphytes” (or air plants) in trees where the branches meet. It is a long-lived plant that lasts for years and is even passed down from one generation to the next. It is also easy to start new plants from existing ones to grow on and share with others.
Christmas cacti grow best in strong indirect light but can tolerate direct window light this time of year when the sky is usually cloudy. The low angle of the sun also reduces the light intensity. If placed near a west or south-facing window, make sure it’s filtered with a sheer curtain by March. Plants like humidity, so if the air in your house is dry in winter, put it near a tray of pebbles with water, or place it near other plants.
Christmas cacti will grow well in any soil that drains quickly. Like other succulents, it is more likely to be over-watered than under-watered. Make sure the soil is dry on top before watering. Apply enough water so a little drains out the bottom.
Almost any fertilizer can be used. I prefer a timed-release fertilizer like Osmocote. It releases a little fertilizer every time a plant is watered. That way I can fertilize about once every three months and forget about it.
Growing plants can be left in a pot for over a year because they prefer to have their roots somewhat constricted. When moving to a larger pot, choose one that is only an inch or two larger in diameter.
Plants grow with segmented stems. If you happen to break off a stem segment, you can root it and start a new plant. Just stick the base of the segment (or several segments) in some potting soil and cover with a clear plastic bag. If you dip it in rooting hormone, it will root even faster. Place in indirect light. Remoisten the soil when it dries. In a few weeks, it will be rooted and start to grow
