Allen Wilson

Wilson

Question: How can I make sure I am buying landscape plants that are adapted to our climate?

Answer: The U.S. Department of Agriculture has developed a climate zone map so we can select plants that are adapted in our climate. The “Sunset Western Garden Book” has also developed a different climate zone map for western states. Since “Sunset Garden Book” has the most complete selection of landscape plants, we need to pay attention to their zone classification when using the book. Most nurseries and garden stores in our area use the USDA zones.


Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

