Question: How can I make sure I am buying landscape plants that are adapted to our climate?
Answer: The U.S. Department of Agriculture has developed a climate zone map so we can select plants that are adapted in our climate. The “Sunset Western Garden Book” has also developed a different climate zone map for western states. Since “Sunset Garden Book” has the most complete selection of landscape plants, we need to pay attention to their zone classification when using the book. Most nurseries and garden stores in our area use the USDA zones.
We live in a time of warming climate, although you might feel like the opposite is true for this winter and early spring. We are probably two or three weeks behind normal in plant development this year.
The last USDA plant climate zone map was published in 2012. It shows a warming trend of as much as 10 degrees in minimum winter temperatures in eastern Idaho.
Plant hardiness zones are based upon the average annual extreme minimum temperature at a specific location. They do not reflect the coldest it has ever been or ever will be at a specific location, but simply the average lowest winter temperature. Low temperature during the winter is a crucial factor in the survival of plants at specific locations.
The new map includes 13 zones. Each zone is a 10 degree Fahrenheit band, further divided in 5 degree zones a and b. Compared to the 1990 map, zone boundaries in the new map have shifted in many areas. This is the result of using temperature data from a longer and more recent time period. The new map uses data measured at weather stations during the 30 year period, 1976-2005. The new map is generally one 5 degree half zone warmer than the previous map through most of the United States.
The zone shift in eastern Idaho is more typically one full zone or 10 degrees. For example, Idaho Falls was previously in zone 4a (minus 30 to minus 25 degrees F.). On the new map it is listed in zone 5a (minus 20 to minus 15). Pocatello changed from 5a (minus 20 to minus 15) to 6a (-10 to -5).
Moving from zone 4 to zone 5 is very significant because there is a large group of plants rated zone 5 in hardiness. For example, many fruit trees like peaches, pears and sweet cherries are classified as zone 5 hardiness. The new map can be accessed at https://planthardiness.ars.usda.gov/. Since this map is 11 years old, we can probably grow many zone 6 plants as well.
If you use the “Sunset” book in selecting plants, be sure to use their climate zone maps.
