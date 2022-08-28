NEW YORK (AP) — It was the kind of story that media reporter Brian Stelter would normally sink his teeth into — if only it didn’t involve him.

CNN said last week it was cancelling “Reliable Sources,” its 30-year-old program on the media, and letting Stelter go, part of a nascent effort by new management to reclaim a brand identity that it feels was damaged during the Trump era.

Tags

Recommended for you