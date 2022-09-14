Allen Wilson

Question: We live in a new home with a nice landscape, but it does not have any spring flowering bulbs. Could you give us some ideas on where and how to add bulbs to our landscape?

Answer: Spring flowering bulbs make a nice addition to any landscape. Most bulbs keep coming up year after year without replanting. Bulbs like to grow in locations with at least a half day of sunshine. However, they grow quite well under deciduous trees that do not yet have leaves when the bulbs are growing and blooming.

