Allen Wilson

Wilson

Question: Some of my daffodil and tulip bulbs need to be moved and divided. Do I have to wait until fall to dig them?

Answer: You could wait until fall to move and divide your daffodil and tulip bulbs. However, they are much more difficult to locate after the foliage is gone. I usually dig and divide mine in early June although it may be later this year because the season is later due to the colder than normal spring weather.


Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

