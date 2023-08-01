Danish Red Berry Soup

Danish Red Berry Soup

 Photo by Lynda Balslev for Tastefood

In a splendid reflection of cultural priorities, count on the Danes to assign a bowl of soup as a measure of linguistic ability. For us well-intentioned yet decidedly non-Danish spouses and friends who have attempted to speak the language, there is an inside joke among Danes when it comes to testing our purported linguistic skills. Simply put, it's to repeat the tongue-twisting phrase rodgrod med flode, which directly translates as "red porridge with cream," or a red berry soup.

So, what is it about this phrase that never ceases to delight our Danish friends while consistently providing them with a laugh? Suffice it to say that if you can even get your mouth around the correct sound for an "O", you will likely stumble when you try to pronounce the "D" (of which, so it happens, there are many in this phrase). When spoken correctly, the Danish "D" should sound as though you are attempting to enunciate the letter "D" with a mouth full of, well, red berry soup.


Lynda Balslev is an award-winning writer, cookbook author, and recipe developer based in northern California. Visit TasteFood at TasteFoodblog.com.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.