Question: I have been watering my landscape regularly this long, extremely hot, dry summer. I have watered trees that are beyond my sprinkler system a couple of times, but I wonder if that is enough.
Answer: Now would be a good time to do some deep irrigation of trees and other permanent plants, even those that are watered by a sprinkler system. Soil can become quite dry in the early fall before late fall rain and winter snow. Almost all plants benefit by having moisture in the soil before it freezes. Root activity continues beyond the time when top growth becomes dormant. When trees, shrubs, perennial flowers and lawns have plenty of stored moisture, they are more resistant to winter injury. Especially if you have an automatic sprinkler system, it is important to give plants an extra long drink before you shut it down for the winter.
Even if we get some rain in September and October, it takes several inches to get the soil at least a foot deep. I like to irrigate at least twice as long as normal once or twice to get the water deep into the soil. This is especially beneficial for trees that have deep roots.
Most water-absorbing tree roots are a few feet inside and outside of the outer reaches of the branches. A good way to concentrate additional water in this area is to use a soaker hose placed in a circle near the “drip line” of the tree. Because soaker hoses emit water very slowly, I let the water run for several hours, even overnight.
The main damage from winter injury is desiccation or drying. Providing plenty of moisture in tissues before cold weather is a good insurance policy. If you have had evergreens that have turned brown on the windward side, you might want to provide a wind break or wrap susceptible plants with burlap.
I also like to lower my mowing height the last few times I mow. I normally mow my lawn at a height of 2 ½ to 3 inches but lower it to 1 inch. This reduces the amount of thatch left over in the spring and allows the new spring growth to show through sooner. It also reduces the likelihood of snow mold or other winter diseases.
I like to save all the organic matter generated on my own property and return it to the soil. Organic matter breaks down more quickly when it is mixed into the soil. So, I like to rent a large tiller and run it over all the leftover vegetables and annual flower plants. Sometimes I also till in composted leaves and grass clippings.
