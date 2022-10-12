Allen Wilson

Question: I have been watering my landscape regularly this long, extremely hot, dry summer. I have watered trees that are beyond my sprinkler system a couple of times, but I wonder if that is enough.

Answer: Now would be a good time to do some deep irrigation of trees and other permanent plants, even those that are watered by a sprinkler system. Soil can become quite dry in the early fall before late fall rain and winter snow. Almost all plants benefit by having moisture in the soil before it freezes. Root activity continues beyond the time when top growth becomes dormant. When trees, shrubs, perennial flowers and lawns have plenty of stored moisture, they are more resistant to winter injury. Especially if you have an automatic sprinkler system, it is important to give plants an extra long drink before you shut it down for the winter.

Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

