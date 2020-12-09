Question: I asked two of my gardening friends for help with my houseplants. One said I am watering too much, and the other one said I am not watering enough. I water all my house plants once a week. Do think that is too much or too little?
Answer: It sounds like you are watering all your houseplants at the same interval. That may actually be too much for some and not enough for others. Plants dry out at different rates depending upon size, variety and growing conditions.
Potting soil contains a range of size of pores. Small pores retain water for several days. Larger pores drain quickly soon after the soil is watered. These larger pores contain air with the oxygen necessary for root growth. Potting soils normally contain the right balance of large and small pores.
If soil is watered too often, the larger pores tend to retain water and there is inadequate oxygen for good root growth. Poor root growth is soon followed by poorer top growth.
Plants getting direct sunlight dry out more quickly than those with lower light levels. Warmer temperatures also cause plants to dry out more quickly.
A plant that has increased in size and is still in its original pot may dry out more quickly because of the balance between leaves and roots. A plant that has a relatively large pot in relation to its leaves will dry out more slowly.
Plant leaf wilt is a sure sign that a plant needs water. Drooping leaves indicate that you have waited a little too long before watering. Wilting plants are often a sign that the plant should be moved up to the next size pot. If plants are allowed to wilt too long or too often, some of the smaller roots die, resulting in poorer top growth.
Plants with fleshy leaves retain more moisture and prefer drier soil. Orchids need special soil with mostly large pores. They are much more likely to be over watered than under-watered. Plants like African violets with fuzzy leaves can be damaged by spilling water on the leaves. They are best sub-irrigated by placing water in a saucer under the pots.
It is best to treat plants individually and not water them all at the same time. You can learn when it is time to water each type of plant by observing both the plant and the soil.
To begin with, test the soil with your finger every time you water. If the top of the soil is dry, it is time to water most plants. You will soon learn the change in the soil color when it dries and you will no longer have to check with your finger every time. Soil becomes lighter in color as it dries.
When you do water, apply enough so that a little runs out the bottom drain holes. This ensures that the entire soil has been wetted.