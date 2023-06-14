Question: I see irrigation running at the same places every morning when I go for my run. Some places are not very accurate. Is it necessary to water every day? I’m having an irrigation system installed, and I want it to be as efficient as possible. I only water my lawn now twice a week.
Answer: You are wise to ask questions before you install your irrigation system. The best advice I can give you in installing an irrigation system is to have 100% overlap. That is the best way to get uniform coverage because sprinkler heads put out the most water near the head and become less and less as the spray gets further from the head. One head’s reduced output is matched to the next head’s maximum output. Separate shrub and flower beds from lawn irrigation because they need less water. Where possible, put the beds on drip irrigation. It is more efficient.
Daily irrigation schedules typically apply water for only five to 10 minutes. Few sprinkler systems apply enough water in five to 10 minutes to reach more than an inch or two deep. If the only place where the soil is moist is the top inch or two of soil, then plant roots will grow only in this area. With shallow roots, plants need frequent irrigation. It normally requires a half inch of water to wet the soil to a depth of 6 inches, which is the ideal situation for most plant roots.
During hot weather, you may need to irrigate lawns every two days. If maximum temperatures are in the 70s, a three-day schedule should be adequate. Flowers and vegetables should have a frequency similar to lawns. Trees and shrubs need less frequent and deeper irrigation.
Early morning is the most efficient time to irrigate because of reduced evaporation loss. However, sprinkler systems should be run through a two-minute cycle during daylight at least monthly to check for plugged and misdirected nozzles and other coverage problems.
