Question: I see irrigation running at the same places every morning when I go for my run. Some places are not very accurate. Is it necessary to water every day? I’m having an irrigation system installed, and I want it to be as efficient as possible. I only water my lawn now twice a week.

Answer: You are wise to ask questions before you install your irrigation system. The best advice I can give you in installing an irrigation system is to have 100% overlap. That is the best way to get uniform coverage because sprinkler heads put out the most water near the head and become less and less as the spray gets further from the head. One head’s reduced output is matched to the next head’s maximum output. Separate shrub and flower beds from lawn irrigation because they need less water. Where possible, put the beds on drip irrigation. It is more efficient.


Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

