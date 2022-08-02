Asparagus Frittata
A frittata is a light and fluffy baked egg dish, a hybrid between an omlet and a quiche. It can be served warm or at room temperature, making it a great option on hot days. 

 Lynda Balslev / Tastefood

Frittatas are not just for lunch. If you are looking for dinner in a pinch, these eggy dishes can be prepped in minutes, making use of the contents of your veggie drawer, or even last night's leftovers, for inspiration.

A frittata is a light and fluffy baked egg dish, a hybrid of an omelet and a quiche. It is crustless and requires baking in the oven. Simply saute your vegetables first, then add an egg and cream mixture enriched with cheese for flavor and richness.

