Alzheimer's-Exercise

FILE — High school students run at sunset as they practice for the track and field season Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Shawnee, Kan.

 AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File

New research hints that even a simple exercise routine just might help older Americans with mild memory problems.

Doctors have long advised physical activity to help keep a healthy brain fit. But the government-funded study marks the longest test of whether exercise makes any difference once memory starts to slide — research performed amid a pandemic that added isolation to the list of risks to participants’ brain health.

