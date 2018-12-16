‘Tis the season of family, food and fun, get prepared and create memories by visiting Santa or gifting a homemade craft.
n Belnap Light Show, 5:30-9:30 p.m. daily through Dec. 24, 3453 North 55th East, Iona, tinyurl.com/ya4u9oqk.
n Santa’s Wonderland, 5-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, through Dec. 24, Cabela’s, 3693 South 25th East, facebook.com/CabelasAmmon.
n ARTmart, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, through Dec. 29, The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S. Capital Ave. Call 524-7777 or visit theartmuseum.org.
n Santa’s Village Downtown, 4-8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday, through Dec. 22, Civitan Plaza, corner of Park Avenue and B Street, downtownidahofalls.com.
n The Mangar Story, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 16, Unitarian Universalist Church, 555 E St., idahofallsuu.org.
n Farnsworth Elementary Elf Shop, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 17-21, 305 North 3700 East, Rigby, facebook.com/farnsworthelem.
n In Step Clogging Christmas Recital, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Rigby Middle School, 290 North 3800 East, Rigby, facebook.com/InStepClogging.
n Bar J. Wrangler’s Christmas Concert, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 17, Colonial Theater, 450 A St., idahofallsarts.org.
n”A Muppet’s Christmas Carol,” Dec. 17, Romance Theater, 2 E. Main St., Rexburg, 208-372-2481.
n Thunder Ridge High School Christmas Choir Concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 17, 4941 First St., facebook.com/summitvocal.
n Nashville Tribute Band Christmas Revival, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Idaho Falls Civic Center, 501 S. Holmes Ave., facebook.com/nashvilletributeband.
n Mingle and Jingle Holiday Bash, 5 p.m. Dec. 17, Comprehensive Care Clinics, 3302 Valencia Drive, 208-535-3626, binghammemorial.org/comprehensive-care-clinics.
n Dinner with Santa, 5-7 p.m. Dec. 18, Chick-fil-A, 3003 South 25th East, Ammon, facebook.com/ammoncfa.
n Christmas Bird Count, 9 a.m. Dec. 19, Craters of the Moon, Arco, audubon.org/conservation/science/christmas-bird-count.
n Christmas cantata, 7 p.m. Dec. 21 and 23, Zion Lutheran Church, Ninth Street and Main Street, Ashton.
n Live Nativity, 7-9 p.m. Dec. 21-23, Calvary Baptist Church, 785 First St., facebook.com/CBCIF.
n Santa Claus at Washington Federal, 1-5 p.m. Dec. 21, 80 North Second East, Rexburg.
n JOY: A Jefferson County Christmas 2018, 6-9 p.m. Dec. 21 and 3-9 p.m. Dec. 22, Life Lutheran Church, 3856 East 300 North, facebook.com/joyajeffersoncountychristmas.
n A Winter Solstice Celebration Service, 7 p.m. Dec. 21, Unitarian Universalist Church, 555 E St., idahofallsuu.org.
n Heaven’s View: A Christmas Story, 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 22 and 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 23, Cornerstone Pentecostal, 793 Cleveland St., 208-529-1066.
n Horse-drawn trolley rides, 1-3 p.m. Dec. 22, Civitan Plaza, corner of Park Avenue and B Street, downtownidahofalls.com.
n Christmas Past, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 22, Museum of Idaho, 200 N. Eastern Ave., museumofidaho.org, 208-522-1400.
n Santa visits, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Dec. 22, Museum of Idaho, 200 N. Eastern Ave., museumofidaho.org, 208-522-1400.
n Live Nativity, 6-9 p.m. Dec. 22 and 23, Jensen’s Grove, Blackfoot.
n Skate with Santa, 2-4 p.m. Dec. 22, Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena, 390 Rogers St., 208-612-8367.
n Christmas caroling, 6-9 p.m. Dec. 23, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 455 W. Sunnyside Road, andrew@firstlc.com, 208-522-9301 ext. 109, 208-243-0164.
n Kristine and Tyson Parker Christmas performance, 7 p.m. Dec. 23, Idaho Falls Temple Visitors Center, 1000 Memorial Drive, facebook.com/IdahoFallsVC.
n Christmas at Gethsemane, 11 a.m. Dec. 23, 2345 W. Broadway, facebook.com/gbcidaho.
n Christmas family service, 7 p.m. Dec. 24, Trinity United Methodist Church, 237 N. Water Ave., tumcif.org, 208-522-7921.
n Christmas candlelight service, 11 p.m. Dec. 24, Trinity United Methodist Church, 237 N. Water Ave., tumcif.org, 208-522-7921.
n Emmaus Road Church Christmas Eve service, 5 p.m. Dec. 24, Hilton Garden Inn, 700 Lindsay Blvd.
n Family Christmas Eve worship, 7 p.m. Dec. 24, First Presbyterian Church, 325 Elm St., 208-523-0501.
n Candlelight Christmas Eve worship with Communion, 11 p.m. Dec. 24, First Presbyterian Church, 325 Elm St., 208-523-0501.
n Christmas Eve candlelight service, 5 p.m. Dec. 24, Unitarian Universalist Church, 555 E St., idahofallsuu.org.