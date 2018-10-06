Saturday
Daughters of the American Revolution, 1 p.m. second Saturday, 208-201-1177.
Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Blackfoot Chapter, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. fourth Saturday (except November and December), Blackfoot Airport, 208-589-6393.
Gold Wing Road Riders Association breakfast gathering, 9 a.m. third Saturday, Denny’s, 950 Lindsay Blvd., 208-360-7667.
Idaho Falls Progressives, 10 a.m. third Saturday, 580 W. 19th St., idahofallsprogressives@gmail.com, 208-522-5752.
Timeless Treasures Doll and Bear Club, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. third Saturday, call for meeting location, 208-529-8302.