April 13
Easter activities, April 13-21, Cabela’s, cabelas.com/Ammon, 208-932-2900.
Spring Extravaganza, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Hillcrest High School, 2800 Owen St.
Palm Sunday — April 14
Service with cantata, 10 a.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 2071 12th St., 208-529-8080.
Lord’s Triumphal Procession, 9 a.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Ave., 208-523-6333.
April 15
Morning prayer, 10:30 a.m. April 15-17, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Ave., 208-523-6333.
Maundy Thursday — April 18
“The Hour Has Come” service, 7 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 237 N. Water St., tumcif.org, 208-522-7921.
Service, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 2071 12th St., 208-529-8080.
Agape supper, 6 p.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Ave., 208-523-6333.
Holy Eucharist with foot washing and stripping of the altar, 7 p.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Ave., 208-523-6333.
Blessed sacrament, throughout the night, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Ave., 208-523-6333.
Good Friday — April 19
“A Time Set Aside” drop-in prayer vigil, noon-3 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 237 N. Water St., tumcif.org, 208-522-7921.
Service, 7 p.m., Watersprings Church, 4250 South 25th East, watersprings.net, 208-524-4747.
Solemn collects, communion and individual stations of the cross, noon, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Ave., 208-523-6333.
Liturgy with time at the foot of the cross, 7 p.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Ave., 208-523-6333.
Service, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran, 2071 12th St., 208-529-8080.
Holy Saturday — April 20
“Where’s the Easter Bunny?”, noon-3 p.m., Civitan Plaza, downtownidahofalls.com, 208-535-0399.
Ashton Community Easter Hunt, 10 a.m., North Fremont High School, 3581 East 1300 North, Ashton, 208-390-3371.
Annual Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m., Porter Park, Rexburg.
Annual Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m., The Gables of Ammon, 1405 Curlew Drive, 208-542-3400.
Lolo’s Little Darlins’ Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m., 475 North Third West, Rigby, loloschildcare.com, 208-745-8187.
Annual Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m., Rigby City Park.
The Great Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., Snake River Landing, facebook.com/greategghunt.
“Oh Happy Day!” Easter Celebration, 7 p.m. April 20 and 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. April 21, Watersprings Church, 4250 South 25th East, watersprings.net, 208-524-4747.
Second annual Snake River BMX Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., Pinecrest Event Center, 560 E. Anderson St., pinecresteventcenter.net
Easter Sunday — April 21
Sunrise service, 6:15 a.m., Snake River Landing, tumcif.org, 208-522-7921.
Continental breakfast, 7 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 237 N. Water St., tumcif.org, 208-522-7921.
Dedication worship service, 8:30 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 237 N. Water St., tumcif.org, 208-522-7921.
Scout breakfast, 9 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 237 N. Water St., tumcif.org, 208-522-7921.
Worship, 10:15 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 237 N. Water St., tumcif.org, 208-522-7921.
Egg hunts, 11:30 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 237 N. Water St., tumcif.org, 208-522-7921.
Breakfast, 8:30 a.m., Hope Lutheran, 2071 12th St., 208-529-8080.
Worship, 10 a.m., Hope Lutheran, 2071 12th St., 208-529-8080.
Lighting of the first fire, candlelight procession and Holy Eucharist, 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Ave., 208-523-6333.
Potluck and Easter egg hunt, 9:30 a.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Ave., 208-523-6333.
Holy Eucharist with flowering cross and music, 10:30 a.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Ave., 208-523-6333.