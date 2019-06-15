Celebrate father’s day with these family friendly events.
Chillin’ at the Zoo
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Tautphaus Park Zoological Society hosts Chillin’ at the Zoo and invites dads to celebrate. The zoo offers free admission for fathers on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. with the purchase of a child admission ticket. The Chillin’ at the Zoo event features Reed’s Dairy ice cream stations throughout the zoo. The cost is participate is $5 in addition to regular admission. Admission is $7.50 for ages 13-61, $6 for seniors (62+), $4.50 for ages 4-12 and free for children under 3. Visit idahofallsidaho.gov/1230/Zoo or tpzs.info for information on these events.
63rd annual Dubois Rodeo
A cowboy breakfast kicks off the day, starting at 7 a.m., at Dubois Waring Park. The breakfast ends at 10 a.m. with a parade running down Main Street at 10:30 a.m. “Trails of the Silver Sage” is the theme of this year’s parade. Today and Sunday’s rodeo starts at 1 p.m. Kids’ sheep riding is featured today with steer riding on Sunday. The Rockin’ A Band of Roberts performs at the Rodeo Street Dance starting at 7 p.m. With the conclusion of each rodeo day, a steak fry is held at the shelter at the back of the grandstands. A public service will be held Sunday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Scotty Brown of the Cowboy Church. Bonnie Stoddard, Pioneer Queen of the rodeo, can be reached at 208-680-5466 if more information is needed.
Cellphone photography seminar
David Hunter presents “Capturing Intimate Landscapes with your Cell Phone” from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Craters of the Moon Lava Flow Campground amphitheater in Arco. Hunter’s presentation includes tips on cellphone photography and stories of the adventures he has taken throughout the park. Visit nps.gov/crmo or call 208-527-1330 for information.
Legacy Flight Museum fly-in and breakfast
Legacy Flight Museum, 400 Airport Road in Rexburg, hosts a free fly-in and pancake breakfast from 8 am. to 10 a.m. The museum hosts a variety of decommissioned military aircraft from multiple eras. The museum’s summer hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Visit facebook.com, @LegacyFlightMuseumRexburg.