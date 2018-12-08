Our town celebrates holiday traditions old and new with events for all ages.
Horse-drawn trolley rides
Horse-drawn trolley rides continue today from 1-3 p.m. at Civitan Plaza, the corner of Park Avenue and B Street. Rides are free and run from Saturdays through Dec. 22. Visit downtownidahofalls.com.
Santa’s Village
Santa’s Village Downtown is from 4-6 p.m. at Civitan Plaza, the corner of Park Avenue and B Street. Every Friday, Saturday and Monday through Dec. 22, Santa and Mrs. Claus are in attendance at this festive display. Visit downtownidahofalls.com.
Historic Homes Tour
Twelve homes are featured in the Historic Homes for the Holidays Tour. The tour runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $10 per person, and proceeds benefit Promises Ridge. Tickets are online at boulevardwestblog.com.
”A Celtic Christmas”
At 7 p.m., Teton & District Performing Arts “A Celtic Christmas” celebration begins at the First Presbyterian Church, 325 Elm St. The event is free and includes bagpipe and drum performances. Donations are appreciated and support, and benefit Promise Ridge and The Christmas Basket Project.
”Christmas Past”
The Museum of Eastern Idaho, 200 N. Eastern Ave., holds its “Christmas Past” event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This special holiday event includes actors from the Northwest Living History Association. Attendees can learn traditions from the 18th and 19th century, and the origins of the modern traditions. Visit museumofidaho.org or call 208-522-1400.
Fly tying demo
Marty Howard is the featured presenter for Jimmy’s All Season Angler fly tying demonstration. This event begins at 10 a.m. Howard will also be signing his book “Steelhead Fly Tying.” The fly tying series will continue through March 2019 with sessions running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Visit jimmysflyshop.com, facebook.com/jimmysflyshop or call 208-524-7160.
Family Day
The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho’s Family Day is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 300 S. Capital Ave. This family friendly event allows participants to view contemporary art and create masterpieces of their own. This event is free to the public. Visit theartmuseum.org or call 208-524-7777.