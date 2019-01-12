Play in the clay at one at one of the classes at The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho with classes geared for both adults and children 4-9.
Clay Studio
Dustin Thompson teaches participants about pottery with hand-building techniques, glazing and by using a pottery wheel. The class starts at 1 p.m. at The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S. Capital Ave.; pre-registration is recommended. The class is geared for students 16 and older, and all skill levels are welcome. The cost is $15 for TAM members and $20 for non-members. Visit theartmuseum.org or call 208-524-7777.
Mud Club
Diane Earnest introduces children 4-9 to clay with Mud Club, which takes place at 11 a.m. at The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S. Capital Ave. Children 4-6 must be accompanied by an adult. The cost is $10 for TAM members and $15 for non-members. Visit theartmuseum.org or call 208-524-7777.
Brian Regan
Comedian Brian Regan returns to Idaho Falls and is performing at the Idaho Falls Civic Auditorium, 501 S. Holmes Ave., at 8 p.m. Tickets are $61.50 and can be purchased at idahofallsarts.org.
McMurphy Brothers & Co
The Celt, 398 W. Broadway, hosts McMurphy Brothers & Co. at 9:30 p.m. The band performs a variety of alternative, Irish, pop and folk music. Admission is free. Attendees must be 21 and over. Visit Facebook, @mcmurphybrothers or @The.Celt.Idaho.Falls.
Fly-tying demo
This Saturday’s Jimmy’s All Seasons Angler fly tying demo features Andy Nelson. Nelson began tying in 2011 with Marc Beitia and continues to expand his skills with his mentor and through experience. The Rockland High School teacher is a first time demonstrator at Jimmy’s, favoring fly-tying nymphs and emergers. The demonstration starts at 10 a.m. at 275 A St. Admission is free. Visit Facebook, @jimmysflyshop, or call 208-524-7160.