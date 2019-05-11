Archaeology event
The Museum of Idaho and Idaho National Laboratory are hosting a family-friendly Archaeology Day from 1-5 p.m. at 200 N. Eastern Ave. The activities are on the museum’s front lawn, weather permitting. The event is free unless there is inclement weather. In that case, regular admission fees will apply. Museum educators will guide kids through hands-on activities, and INL archaeologists will be in attendance to help identify objects brought in by the public. Visit museumofidaho.org or call 208-522-1400.
Car show
The 25th annual Danks, Brooks Memorial Hot Rod Car Show runs from 3-5 p.m. at Scotty’s Drive Inn, 560 Northgate Mile. Along with some of the rarest hot rods in the area, the 40 Somethin’ Band is performing with a visit from Ralphie the Camel. Children can also enjoy face painting. Visit facebook.com, @ScottysDriveInIdahoFalls.
CEI Car Show
The annual College of Eastern Idaho Car Show runs from 9 a.m.-noon at 1600 South 25th East. Admission is free. Visit facebook.com, @CEI.Falcons.
Youth Outdoor Skills Day
Idaho Fish and Game holds their Youth Outdoor Skills Day from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Beaver Dick Park off Highway 33 in Rexburg. All activities and lunch are free. Activities include archery, outdoor survival, trapping, boating safety and more. Some activities are not suitable for young children, and attendance to six activities is required to enter. Visit facebook.com, @IDFG.uppersnake to view all activities or obtain additional information.
Mother’s Day offering
The Idaho Falls Zoo has free admission for women with paid child admission in honor of Mother’s Day. This offer is from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. today and Sunday. The zoo features a new edition of plains zebra Autumn and her foal, Ayana. Admission fees are $7.50 for adults (13-61); $6 for seniors (62+); $4.50 for ages 4-12; and free for children under 3. Visit idahofallszoo.org or call 208-612-8552.
Farmers market
The Idaho Falls Farmers Market is open for the 2019 season. The market is open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday through Oct. 26 on Memorial Drive. The market has a variety of vendors, including fresh food products, arts and crafts, in-season plants and more. Call 208-339-3230 or visit idahofallsfarmersmarket.org.
‘60 Years of Barbie’
The Collector’s Corner Museum’s feature exhibition is “60 Years of Barbie” to commemorate the popular toy commodity, along with its permanent display of more than 125 collections. This exhibit runs through Aug. 24 at 900 John Adams Parkway. The museum is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and students, and free for children under 4. Call 208-528-9900.