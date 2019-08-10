The Idaho Falls River Walk is the place to be with the annual Duck Race along with the recurring Farmers Market. Both events are free to attend and offer our community family friendly fun.
Duck Race
The 29th annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race picks back up at 10 a.m. today with the duck drop at 4 p.m. This event hosted by the Idaho Falls Rotary Club includes a variety of pre-race activities and vendors. Ducks can be purchased online at duckrace.com/idahofalls or at Idaho Falls Cars & Trucks, Idaho Central Credit Union, the Idaho Falls Visitor’s Center or Pinecrest Golf Course. The website also includes information on prizes and a schedule of events.
Farmers market
The Idaho Falls Farmers Market continues from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Memorial Drive. The market has locally grown fruits and vegetables, bread, pastries, plants, handcrafted items and specialty meats. The market runs every Saturday through October. Visit idahofallsfarmersmarket.org, call 208-339-3230 or email idahofallsfarmersmarket@gmail.com. Their website includes a list of vendors and updates.
Extreme Ballroom event
Extreme Ballroom Company holds a charity event at 7 p.m. at Thunder Ridge High School. Tickets are $10, and proceeds benefit the China Tour Team. The team is representing the United States at the China International Folk Art Fest.
‘Annie Get Your Gun’
Blackfoot Community Players perform “Annie Get Your Gun” at 7:30 p.m. at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. This play runs through Aug. 17. Tickets are $10.
Teton Storytelling & Arts Festival
The Teton Storytelling & Art Festival returns. The event continues today and Sunday inside the Romance Theater in Rexburg. Shows begin at 10:15 a.m. Lovers of verbal art are encouraged to come with tickets only being required for the night shows. Tickets are $8. To secure a seat for the night show, visit secure.rec1.com/ID/rexburg-museums/catalog. To view a schedule of performers, visit facebook.com, @TetonStorytelling.