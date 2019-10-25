‘What’s So Funny About Opera?’
The Idaho Falls Opera Theater performs “What’s So Funny About Opera?” at 7 p.m. today and 4 p.m. Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 237 N. Water Ave. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Visit facebook.com/IdahoFallsOperaTheatre or call 208-557-8845.
Tom Papa
Stand-up comedian Tom Papa visits the Colonial Theater at 450 A St. The show runs from 7:30-9:30 p.m. today. Tickets range from $20-$35, depending on seating preferences. Tickets can be purchased online at idahofallsarts.org or at the box office at 498 A St. from 9 a.m-3 p.m. today.
‘Elvis and the Nifty ’50s’
Alongside the Collectors’ Corner Museum’s permanent display of over 125 exhibits is their feature exhibition “”Elvis and the Nifty ’50s.” The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday with this exhibit being on display until mid-April. Questions can be directed to 208-528-9900.
Crawl-O-Ween
The Downtown Development Corporation of Idaho Falls holds Crawl-O-Ween on Saturday throughout bars, shops and restaurants in the district. Pre-sale coupon sheets are available at the Samoa Club with coupon sheets being distributed from 6-10 p.m. Saturday at the Samoa Club and Frosty Gator. Visit downtownidahofalls.com for more detailed information on participants.
Cancer prevention seminar
Apple Athletic Club, 2030 Jennie Lee Drive, will host “Cancer Prevention, Lowering your Risk” at 11:30 a.m. today. Recipes, snacks and handouts are provided while discussing regular screenings, healthy lifestyle choices and medical care options. Call 208-735-4466 for information.
Soda Pop with a Cop
In efforts to inform the community about the Family Crisis Center, law enforcement is at Fizz Bizz, 426 Farnsworth Way, Suite 1, in Rigby, for Soda Pop with a Cop. This event is from noon-6 p.m. today. Donations are appreciated. Visit familycrisiscenter.wixsite.com/familycrisiscenter.
‘The Winter’s Tale’
Brigham Young University-Idaho students perform “The Winter’s Tale,” a play adaption of William Shakespeare, at the Snow Drama Theater on campus, 525 S. Center St. Showings run through Nov. 2. Showtimes today and Saturday are at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at byui.edu/tickets, at the campus ticket office or by calling 208-496-3170. Tickets are $3 for students and $6 for the general public.