Holy Rosary Catholic Church

145 Ninth St.

n Weekday Mass, 8:15 a.m. Monday-Friday

n Spanish Mass, 7 p.m. Saturday

n Mass, 8 a.m. Sunday

n Adoration, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday

n Confessions, 6-7 p.m. Thursday

Hope Lutheran Church

2071 E. 12th St.

208-529-8080, allabouthope.org

n Education hour, 9 a.m. Sunday

n Worship, 10 a.m. Sunday

n A biblical-based school program is offered through 6th grade

Idaho Falls Apostolic Church

544 Fourth St.

208-520-0223

n Sunday school, 9 a.m.

n Worship, 10:30 a.m.

Iglesia De Cristo Elim Idaho

235 Lomax St.

208-252-2876

n Services, 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday

n Prayer, 6 p.m. Tuesday

n Services, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday

Iglesia Fuente De Restauracion Maranatha

170 Park Ave.

208-419-0881

n Services, 10 a.m. Sunday

n Prayer, 7 p.m. Tuesday

n Service, 7 p.m. Friday

Journey — A Church Community

505 N. Park Ave., Shelley

208-680-6803, ifjourney.org

n Services, 10 a.m. Sunday

n Junior and senior high school youth group, 6 p.m. Monday

n Discover Discipleship, 7 p.m. Tuesday

n Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Thursday

n Nursey and children’s programs available

Mountainview Christian Center United Pentecostal Church

4475 N. Ammon Road, Ammon

208-524-2912

n Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday

n Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday

New Covenant Ministries

1571 N. Ammon Road

208-524-2912

n Sunday school, 11 a.m.

n Worship, noon

n Bible study, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

New Day Lutheran (ELCA) Reconciling in Christ

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Ave.

208-523-6333

n Fellowship, 10:15 a.m.

n Holy Communion, 11 a.m. Sunday

New Destiny Church of God in Christ

Roger’s Building, 320 B St.

n Service, 11 a.m.

n Prayer, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

n Bible study, 7 p.m. Tuesday

n Children’s church and nursery available

New Hope Apostolic Church

Good Samaritan Chapel, 840 E. Elva St.

208-521-9932, 208-524-3072

  • Service, 1 p.m. Sunday
  • Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday

New Life Family Worship Center Church of God

1260 Lake Ave.

208-525-8794

  • Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.
  • Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday
  • Evangelistic service, 6 p.m. Sunday
  • Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Prayer meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Prayer request line: 208-522-0498, leave a message

Potter’s House Christian Center

374 E St.

435-512-0001, FrankArchuleta86@gmail.com

  • Services, 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Service, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

Providence Downtown

Rogers Building, 320 B St.

facebook.com/Mercyinthemargins

  • Services, 6:45 p.m. Sunday

