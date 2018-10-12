For a full listing of churches, visit postregister.com under the Features, Events tab.
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
145 Ninth St.
n Weekday Mass, 8:15 a.m. Monday-Friday
n Spanish Mass, 7 p.m. Saturday
n Mass, 8 a.m. Sunday
n Adoration, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday
n Confessions, 6-7 p.m. Thursday
Hope Lutheran Church
2071 E. 12th St.
208-529-8080, allabouthope.org
n Education hour, 9 a.m. Sunday
n Worship, 10 a.m. Sunday
n A biblical-based school program is offered through 6th grade
Idaho Falls Apostolic Church
544 Fourth St.
208-520-0223
n Sunday school, 9 a.m.
n Worship, 10:30 a.m.
Iglesia De Cristo Elim Idaho
235 Lomax St.
208-252-2876
n Services, 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday
n Prayer, 6 p.m. Tuesday
n Services, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday
Iglesia Fuente De Restauracion Maranatha
170 Park Ave.
208-419-0881
n Services, 10 a.m. Sunday
n Prayer, 7 p.m. Tuesday
n Service, 7 p.m. Friday
Journey — A Church Community
505 N. Park Ave., Shelley
208-680-6803, ifjourney.org
n Services, 10 a.m. Sunday
n Junior and senior high school youth group, 6 p.m. Monday
n Discover Discipleship, 7 p.m. Tuesday
n Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Thursday
n Nursey and children’s programs available
Mountainview Christian Center United Pentecostal Church
4475 N. Ammon Road, Ammon
208-524-2912
n Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday
n Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday
New Covenant Ministries
1571 N. Ammon Road
208-524-2912
n Sunday school, 11 a.m.
n Worship, noon
n Bible study, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
New Day Lutheran (ELCA) Reconciling in Christ
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Ave.
208-523-6333
n Fellowship, 10:15 a.m.
n Holy Communion, 11 a.m. Sunday
New Destiny Church of God in Christ
Roger’s Building, 320 B St.
n Service, 11 a.m.
n Prayer, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
n Bible study, 7 p.m. Tuesday
n Children’s church and nursery available
New Hope Apostolic Church
Good Samaritan Chapel, 840 E. Elva St.
208-521-9932, 208-524-3072
- Service, 1 p.m. Sunday
- Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday
New Life Family Worship Center Church of God
1260 Lake Ave.
208-525-8794
- Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.
- Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday
- Evangelistic service, 6 p.m. Sunday
- Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday
- Prayer meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday
- Prayer request line: 208-522-0498, leave a message
Potter’s House Christian Center
374 E St.
435-512-0001, FrankArchuleta86@gmail.com
- Services, 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday
- Service, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Providence Downtown
Rogers Building, 320 B St.
facebook.com/Mercyinthemargins
- Services, 6:45 p.m. Sunday