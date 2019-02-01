Berean Baptist Church
2975 E. First St., Ammon
208-528-6356
n Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.
n Worship, 10:45 a.m. Sunday
n Men’s Bible study and prayer, 8 a.m. Monday, Villa Coffeehouse East
n Ladies’ Bible study and prayer, 1 p.m. Wednesday, 950 Syringa Drive
n Prayer meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday
n Care Group meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday, call for location
Bethel Baptist Church
3866 East 400 North, Rigby
208-745-9266
n Sunday school 10 a.m.
n Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday
n Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Bethel Lutheran Church
413 N. Main St., Firth
208-346-6271
n Worship, 9 a.m. Sunday
n Fellowship, 11 a.m. Sunday
The Bridge Church
2170 E. 12th St.
208-710-6686, bridgechurchidaho.com
n New Life Café, opens 10 a.m. Sunday
n Contemporary worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday
n Community AA meeting, 7:30 p.m. Monday
n Al-Anon meeting, 7:30 p.m. Monday
n Alateen meeting, 7:30 p.m. Monday
n Overcomers Outreach, faith-based 12-step recovery program, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
n Nursery, kid’s church and youth classes available
Calvary Baptist Church
785 First St.
208-522-3601
n Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.
n Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday.
n Hispanic Sunday school, 12:30 p.m. Sunday
n Hispanic worship, 1:30 p.m. Sunday
n D6:7 children and parents program, 6:45 p.m. Tuesday
n 7th-12th grade ministry, 6:45 p.m. Tuesday
Center for Spiritual Living — Idaho Falls
First Christian Church, 1800 12th St.
816-305-4789
n Services, 9 a.m. Sunday
Centro Evangelistico Cristo para Las Naciones
615 N. Water Ave.
208-716-0784
n Christian education and worship meetings, 11 a.m. Sunday
n Prayer and Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Christ Community Church
5742 South Fifth West
208-524-5433
n Services, 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday
n Sunday school and nursery available.
Christ the King Catholic Church
1690 E. 17th St.
208-522-4366
n Confessions, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday
n Mass, 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. Sunday
n Spanish Mass, noon Sunday
Christian Motorcyclist Association
Dixie’s Diner, 2150 Channing Way
208-529-5477, cmausa.org
n Meeting, 7 p.m. fourth Monday
n Non-members are welcome.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
LDS Temple Visitors Center, 1000 Memorial Drive, open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, 208-523-4504.
n Services, 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, any LDS church
n Idaho Falls Regional Family History Center free classes, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 750 W. Elva St.; newsletter subscriptions, jim@tetonpress.com; class schedule at tinyurl.com/ifi-rfhc, 208-524-5291
n LDS Young Single Adults Community Park Ward, 18 to 30, 11 a.m. Sunday, 351 W. 14th St.
Church of Christ
2650 Plommon Drive
208-522-6001, fallschurchofchrist.org
n Bible class 10 a.m. Sunday
n Worship 11 a.m. Sunday
Small group study and fellowship meetings, various times Sunday, see website
n Bible classes and devotional, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Community Church of God in Christ
1275 Bingham Ave.
208-881-5722
n Sunday school, all ages, 10 a.m.
n Praise and worship, 11:30 a.m. Sunday
n Communion first Sunday
Community Presbyterian Church
111 West First North, Rigby
n Service, 10 a.m. Sunday
Cop Church
525 S. Boulevard
208-206-1215, CopChurchIF.org
n Service, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. second Tuesday
Cornerstone Assembly of God
5600 S. Holmes Ave.
208-523-0100
n Sunday school 9:15 a.m.
n Worship 10:30 a.m. Sunday
n Family worship and children’s church available.
n Royal Rangers and Girls Ministries, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Cornerstone Pentecostal Church
793 Cleveland St.
208-529-1066, cpif.com
n Service, 10:30 a.m. Sunday
n Midweek service, 6:45 p.m. Wednesday
n Food bank, 10:30 a.m. Thursday
Cross Bar Cowboy Church
123 Main St., Rigby
208-270-7532
n Service, 2 p.m. Sunday
CrossPoint Community Church
1900 Grandview Drive
208-522-8005, ifnaz.net
n Office hours: 9 a.m.-noon Monday and Friday, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday
n Worship café, 7 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday
n Sanctuary worship, 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday
n Sunday school classes and AdventureLand for children, 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday
n Youth service, 10:45 a.m. Sunday
Crown of Life Church
3856 East 300 North, Rigby
208-745-7191, gods-love-in-action.org
n Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday
n Children’s Jesus ‘N’ Me Jammin’ Time during worship
n Adult Bible class, 10 a.m. Sunday
n Whippersnappers, 10 a.m. Sunday
n AWANA, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
n Adult Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
ECKANKAR
Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Building, 1575 N. Skyline Drive
208-716-8220
n ECK Light and Sound service, 10 a.m. last Sunday
Eagle Rock Baptist Church
1080 S. Bellin Road
208-529-4920
n Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.
n Worship, 11 a.m.
Eagle Rock Vineyard
525 S. Boulevard
208-521-5610
n Worship, 2 p.m. Sunday
Emmaus Road Church
1784 Science Center Drive
208-360-2457, beau.floyd@walkemmausroad.com
n Worship, 10 a.m. Sunday
Faith Baptist Church
391 Community Lane, Rigby
208-270-6293
n Service, 10:30 a.m. Sunday
Falls Baptist Church
6070 South 15th East
208-524-0900, fallsbaptistid.com
n Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.
n Worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday
First Christian Church
1800 E. 12th St.
208-523-3241
n Coffee and Conversation, 9:45 a.m. Sunday
n Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday
n Fellowship following services
First Lutheran Church LCMC
455 W. Sunnyside Road
n Worship, 10:15 a.m. Sunday
n Adult Bible study, 9 a.m. Sunday
n Children’s Sunday school, 11:45 a.m. Sunday
n Women’s Bible study, 2 p.m. Wednesday
First Presbyterian Church
325 Elm St.
208-523-0501, fpcidahofalls.org
n Nursery, 9 a.m. Sunday
n All age Sunday school, 9 a.m. Sunday
n Worship, 10 a.m. Sunday
n Fellowship, 11 a.m. Sunday
n FITT Jr. and Sr. Youth Bible Study, 6:29 p.m. Monday
n R.O.M.E.O, 10 a.m. Tuesday
n Holy Grounds with Pastor Phil, 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Kool Beanz Cafè
n Joy Ringers rehearsal, 6 p.m. Thursday
n Westminster Choir rehearsal, 7 p.m. Thursday
Gethsemane Baptist
2345 W. Broadway
208-529-3737
n Sunday school, 10 a.m.
n Worship, 11 a.m.
n Evening service, 6 p.m.
n Bible study and prayer, 7 p.m. Wednesday
n Nursery available
Grace Falls Church
525 River Parkway
208-880-1676
n Services, 10 a.m. Sunday
n Service, 7 p.m. Monday, call 208-680-4698 for location
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
145 Ninth St.
n Weekday Mass, 8:15 a.m. Monday-Friday
n Spanish Mass, 7 p.m. Saturday
n Mass, 8 a.m. Sunday
n Adoration, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday
n Confessions, 6-7 p.m. Thursday
Hope Lutheran Church
2071 E. 12th St.
208-529-8080, allabouthope.org
n Education hour, 9 a.m. Sunday
n Worship, 10 a.m. Sunday
n A biblical-based school program is offered through 6th grade
Idaho Falls Apostolic Church
544 Fourth St.
208-520-0223
n Sunday school, 9 a.m.
n Worship, 10:30 a.m.
Iglesia Fuente De Restauracion Maranatha
170 Park Ave.
208-419-0881
n Services, 10 a.m. Sunday
n Prayer, 7 p.m. Tuesday
n Service, 7 p.m. Friday
Journey — A Church Community
505 N. Park Ave., Shelley
208-680-6803, ifjourney.org
n Services, 10 a.m. Sunday
n Junior and senior high school youth group, 6 p.m. Monday
n Discover Discipleship, 7 p.m. Tuesday
n Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Thursday
n Nursey and children’s programs available
Mountainview Christian Center United Pentecostal Church
4475 N. Ammon Road, Ammon
208-524-2912
n Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday
n Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday
New Covenant Ministries
1571 N. Ammon Road
208-524-2912
n Sunday school, 11 a.m.
n Worship, noon
n Bible study, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
New Day Lutheran (ELCA) Reconciling in Christ
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Ave.
208-523-6333
n Fellowship, 10:15 a.m.
n Holy Communion, 11 a.m. Sunday
New Destiny Church of God in Christ
Roger’s Building, 320 B St.
n Service, 11 a.m.
n Prayer, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
n Bible study, 7 p.m. Tuesday
n Children’s church and nursery available
New Hope Apostolic Church
Good Samaritan Chapel, 840 E. Elva St.
208-521-9932, 208-524-3072
n Service, 1 p.m. Sunday
n Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday
New Life Family Worship Center Church of God
1260 Lake Ave.
208-525-8794
n Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.
n Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday
n Evangelistic service, 6 p.m. Sunday
n Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday
n Prayer meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday
n Prayer request line: 208-522-0498, leave a message
Potter’s House Christian Center
374 E St.
435-512-0001, FrankArchuleta86@gmail.com
n Services, 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday
n Service, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Providence Downtown
Rogers Building, 320 B St.
facebook.com/Mercyinthemargins
n Services, 4 p.m. Sunday
Ririe Chapel
607 Main St.
208-419-1064
n Service, 11 a.m. Sunday
n Fellowship following service
n Sunday school, 11 a.m.
River of Life — A Church of the Alliance
525 S. Boulevard
208-522-3000, riveroflife.org
n Services, 10 a.m.
n Website has Bible study information
River Valley Apostolic House of Worship
260 Gladstone St.
208-524-7120
n Sunday school, 10:45 a.m.
n Worship, 10:45 a.m. Sunday
n Prayer meeting, 7 p.m. Monday
n Worship and Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Roberts Community Church
637 North 2872 East
208-228-6155
n Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.
n Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday
n Bible studies available
Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service
605 N. Boulevard
208-522-7200
n Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.
n Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday
n Bible study, 6 p.m. Wednesday
n Women’s ministries, 6 p.m. Thursday
Seventh-Day Adventist Church
800 Westhill Ave.
208-522-7938, idahofallssda.org, idahofallsspanish22.adventistchurchconnect.org.
n Sabbath school, 9:30 a.m. Saturday
n Worship, 10:45 a.m. Saturday
n Prayer and Bible study, 7 p.m.
Shelley Baptist Church
471 S. Emerson Ave.
208-552-1102
n Morning service, 10 a.m. Sunday
n Sunday school, 10 a.m.
n Bible study, prayer and fellowship, 6 p.m.
Shelley Community Methodist Church
190 S. Holmes Ave.
208-360-6604, 208-357-3633
n Praise worship, 8:45 a.m. Sunday except second Sunday.
n Worship, 9 a.m. Sunday except second Sunday
n Fellowship, 10 a.m. Sunday except second Sunday
n Holy Communion, praise music and worship, 5 p.m. second Sunday
n Potluck or planned meal, 6 p.m. second Sunday
n Boy Scouts, 6:30 p.m. Monday
n Food bank, noon-2 p.m. Tuesday
n Ad Board meeting, 2:30 p.m. third Tuesday
n ESL classes, 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
Shiloh Foursquare Church
502 Second St.
208-523-3022, shiloh4square.org
n Service, 10 a.m.
n Prime Youth (7-12th grade), 6 p.m. Sunday
n Church Potluck immediately following service, first Sunday
n Night of Prayer, 7 p.m., first Monday
n Women’s Bible study, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday
n Adult Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday
n Women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Thursday
n 55+ Lunch, 11:30 a.m., third Friday, call for location
n Children’s ministry and nursery available for Sunday service only
St. John Lutheran Church
290 Seventh St.
208-522-5650
n Worship, 9:30 a.m. Sunday
n Coffee fellowship following service
n Sunday school and Bible study, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday
n Game and food night, 6:30 p.m. third Friday
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church
270 N. Placer Ave.
208-522-8465, stlukesepiscopalidaho.org
n Holy Eucharist II, 9 a.m. Sunday
n Children’s education, 9 a.m. Sunday
n Fellowship hour with New Day Lutheran Church, 10 a.m. Sunday
n Noonday prayer service and healing prayers, 1 p.m. Wednesday
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church
1730 St. Clair Road
208-522-9076, umcstpauls.org
Contemporary worship, 9 a.m. Sunday
Children’s worship, 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday
Traditional worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday
Trinity United Methodist Church
237 N. Water Ave.
208-522-7921, tumcif.org
Continental breakfast, 8:45 a.m.
Sunday school for teens and adults, 9 a.m.
Worship, 10:15 a.m. Sunday
Kids’ church, 10:15 a.m. Sunday
Wesley Handbell Choir: Monday night practice; service music third Sunday; Community Concert first Sunday in December; 208-521-1288, trinitybellsif@gmail.com, 208-523-2630, taylor@srv.net
Unitarian Universalist Church
555 E St.
208-522-8269
Worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday
Sunday school and childcare available
Watersprings Church
4250 South 25th East
208-524-4747, watersprings.net
Evening service, 7 p.m. Saturday
Services, 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday
Midweek service, 7 p.m. Wednesday
AWANA, 6th-12th grade, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
AWANA for age 3 to 5th grade, 6:45 p.m. Wednesday
Broken Chains, faith-based drug and alcohol recovery program, 7 p.m. Tuesday
Pure Word, faith-based drug and alcohol recovery program, 7 p.m. Thursday
Cowboy Church, 6 p.m. last Sunday
Children’s ministry available
Revelation Radio, 88.7, 90.1 or 90.3, revelationradio.fm