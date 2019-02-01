Berean Baptist Church

2975 E. First St., Ammon

208-528-6356

n Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.

n Worship, 10:45 a.m. Sunday

n Men’s Bible study and prayer, 8 a.m. Monday, Villa Coffeehouse East

n Ladies’ Bible study and prayer, 1 p.m. Wednesday, 950 Syringa Drive

n Prayer meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday

n Care Group meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday, call for location

Bethel Baptist Church

3866 East 400 North, Rigby

208-745-9266

n Sunday school 10 a.m.

n Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday

n Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Bethel Lutheran Church

413 N. Main St., Firth

208-346-6271

n Worship, 9 a.m. Sunday

n Fellowship, 11 a.m. Sunday

The Bridge Church

2170 E. 12th St.

208-710-6686, bridgechurchidaho.com

n New Life Café, opens 10 a.m. Sunday

n Contemporary worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday

n Community AA meeting, 7:30 p.m. Monday

n Al-Anon meeting, 7:30 p.m. Monday

n Alateen meeting, 7:30 p.m. Monday

n Overcomers Outreach, faith-based 12-step recovery program, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

n Nursery, kid’s church and youth classes available

Calvary Baptist Church

785 First St.

208-522-3601

n Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.

n Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday.

n Hispanic Sunday school, 12:30 p.m. Sunday

n Hispanic worship, 1:30 p.m. Sunday

n D6:7 children and parents program, 6:45 p.m. Tuesday

n 7th-12th grade ministry, 6:45 p.m. Tuesday

Center for Spiritual Living — Idaho Falls

First Christian Church, 1800 12th St.

816-305-4789

n Services, 9 a.m. Sunday

Centro Evangelistico Cristo para Las Naciones

615 N. Water Ave.

208-716-0784

n Christian education and worship meetings, 11 a.m. Sunday

n Prayer and Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Christ Community Church

5742 South Fifth West

208-524-5433

n Services, 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday

n Sunday school and nursery available.

Christ the King Catholic Church

1690 E. 17th St.

208-522-4366

n Confessions, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday

n Mass, 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. Sunday

n Spanish Mass, noon Sunday

Christian Motorcyclist Association

Dixie’s Diner, 2150 Channing Way

208-529-5477, cmausa.org

n Meeting, 7 p.m. fourth Monday

n Non-members are welcome.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

LDS Temple Visitors Center, 1000 Memorial Drive, open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, 208-523-4504.

n Services, 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, any LDS church

n Idaho Falls Regional Family History Center free classes, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 750 W. Elva St.; newsletter subscriptions, jim@tetonpress.com; class schedule at tinyurl.com/ifi-rfhc, 208-524-5291

n LDS Young Single Adults Community Park Ward, 18 to 30, 11 a.m. Sunday, 351 W. 14th St.

Church of Christ

2650 Plommon Drive

208-522-6001, fallschurchofchrist.org

n Bible class 10 a.m. Sunday

n Worship 11 a.m. Sunday

Small group study and fellowship meetings, various times Sunday, see website

n Bible classes and devotional, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Community Church of God in Christ

1275 Bingham Ave.

208-881-5722

n Sunday school, all ages, 10 a.m.

n Praise and worship, 11:30 a.m. Sunday

n Communion first Sunday

Community Presbyterian Church

111 West First North, Rigby

n Service, 10 a.m. Sunday

Cop Church

525 S. Boulevard

208-206-1215, CopChurchIF.org

n Service, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. second Tuesday

Cornerstone Assembly of God

5600 S. Holmes Ave.

208-523-0100

n Sunday school 9:15 a.m.

n Worship 10:30 a.m. Sunday

n Family worship and children’s church available.

n Royal Rangers and Girls Ministries, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Cornerstone Pentecostal Church

793 Cleveland St.

208-529-1066, cpif.com

n Service, 10:30 a.m. Sunday

n Midweek service, 6:45 p.m. Wednesday

n Food bank, 10:30 a.m. Thursday

Cross Bar Cowboy Church

123 Main St., Rigby

208-270-7532

n Service, 2 p.m. Sunday

CrossPoint Community Church

1900 Grandview Drive

208-522-8005, ifnaz.net

n Office hours: 9 a.m.-noon Monday and Friday, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday

n Worship café, 7 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday

n Sanctuary worship, 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday

n Sunday school classes and AdventureLand for children, 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday

n Youth service, 10:45 a.m. Sunday

Crown of Life Church

3856 East 300 North, Rigby

208-745-7191, gods-love-in-action.org

n Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday

n Children’s Jesus ‘N’ Me Jammin’ Time during worship

n Adult Bible class, 10 a.m. Sunday

n Whippersnappers, 10 a.m. Sunday

n AWANA, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

n Adult Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

ECKANKAR

Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Building, 1575 N. Skyline Drive

208-716-8220

n ECK Light and Sound service, 10 a.m. last Sunday

Eagle Rock Baptist Church

1080 S. Bellin Road

208-529-4920

n Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.

n Worship, 11 a.m.

Eagle Rock Vineyard

525 S. Boulevard

208-521-5610

n Worship, 2 p.m. Sunday

Emmaus Road Church

1784 Science Center Drive

208-360-2457, beau.floyd@walkemmausroad.com

n Worship, 10 a.m. Sunday

Faith Baptist Church

391 Community Lane, Rigby

208-270-6293

n Service, 10:30 a.m. Sunday

Falls Baptist Church

6070 South 15th East

208-524-0900, fallsbaptistid.com

n Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.

n Worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday

First Christian Church

1800 E. 12th St.

208-523-3241

n Coffee and Conversation, 9:45 a.m. Sunday

n Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday

n Fellowship following services

First Lutheran Church LCMC

455 W. Sunnyside Road

n Worship, 10:15 a.m. Sunday

n Adult Bible study, 9 a.m. Sunday

n Children’s Sunday school, 11:45 a.m. Sunday

n Women’s Bible study, 2 p.m. Wednesday

First Presbyterian Church

325 Elm St.

208-523-0501, fpcidahofalls.org

n Nursery, 9 a.m. Sunday

n All age Sunday school, 9 a.m. Sunday

n Worship, 10 a.m. Sunday

n Fellowship, 11 a.m. Sunday

n FITT Jr. and Sr. Youth Bible Study, 6:29 p.m. Monday

n R.O.M.E.O, 10 a.m. Tuesday

n Holy Grounds with Pastor Phil, 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Kool Beanz Cafè

n Joy Ringers rehearsal, 6 p.m. Thursday

n Westminster Choir rehearsal, 7 p.m. Thursday

Gethsemane Baptist

2345 W. Broadway

208-529-3737

n Sunday school, 10 a.m.

n Worship, 11 a.m.

n Evening service, 6 p.m.

n Bible study and prayer, 7 p.m. Wednesday

n Nursery available

Grace Falls Church

525 River Parkway

208-880-1676

n Services, 10 a.m. Sunday

n Service, 7 p.m. Monday, call 208-680-4698 for location

Holy Rosary Catholic Church

145 Ninth St.

n Weekday Mass, 8:15 a.m. Monday-Friday

n Spanish Mass, 7 p.m. Saturday

n Mass, 8 a.m. Sunday

n Adoration, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday

n Confessions, 6-7 p.m. Thursday

Hope Lutheran Church

2071 E. 12th St.

208-529-8080, allabouthope.org

n Education hour, 9 a.m. Sunday

n Worship, 10 a.m. Sunday

n A biblical-based school program is offered through 6th grade

Idaho Falls Apostolic Church

544 Fourth St.

208-520-0223

n Sunday school, 9 a.m.

n Worship, 10:30 a.m.

Iglesia Fuente De Restauracion Maranatha

170 Park Ave.

208-419-0881

n Services, 10 a.m. Sunday

n Prayer, 7 p.m. Tuesday

n Service, 7 p.m. Friday

Journey — A Church Community

505 N. Park Ave., Shelley

208-680-6803, ifjourney.org

n Services, 10 a.m. Sunday

n Junior and senior high school youth group, 6 p.m. Monday

n Discover Discipleship, 7 p.m. Tuesday

n Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Thursday

n Nursey and children’s programs available

Mountainview Christian Center United Pentecostal Church

4475 N. Ammon Road, Ammon

208-524-2912

n Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday

n Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday

New Covenant Ministries

1571 N. Ammon Road

208-524-2912

n Sunday school, 11 a.m.

n Worship, noon

n Bible study, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

New Day Lutheran (ELCA) Reconciling in Christ

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Ave.

208-523-6333

n Fellowship, 10:15 a.m.

n Holy Communion, 11 a.m. Sunday

New Destiny Church of God in Christ

Roger’s Building, 320 B St.

n Service, 11 a.m.

n Prayer, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

n Bible study, 7 p.m. Tuesday

n Children’s church and nursery available

New Hope Apostolic Church

Good Samaritan Chapel, 840 E. Elva St.

208-521-9932, 208-524-3072

n Service, 1 p.m. Sunday

n Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday

New Life Family Worship Center Church of God

1260 Lake Ave.

208-525-8794

n Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.

n Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday

n Evangelistic service, 6 p.m. Sunday

n Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday

n Prayer meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday

n Prayer request line: 208-522-0498, leave a message

Potter’s House Christian Center

374 E St.

435-512-0001, FrankArchuleta86@gmail.com

n Services, 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday

n Service, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

Providence Downtown

Rogers Building, 320 B St.

facebook.com/Mercyinthemargins

n Services, 4 p.m. Sunday

Ririe Chapel

607 Main St.

208-419-1064

n Service, 11 a.m. Sunday

n Fellowship following service

n Sunday school, 11 a.m.

River of Life — A Church of the Alliance

525 S. Boulevard

208-522-3000, riveroflife.org

n Services, 10 a.m.

n Website has Bible study information

River Valley Apostolic House of Worship

260 Gladstone St.

208-524-7120

n Sunday school, 10:45 a.m.

n Worship, 10:45 a.m. Sunday

n Prayer meeting, 7 p.m. Monday

n Worship and Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Roberts Community Church

637 North 2872 East

208-228-6155

n Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.

n Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday

n Bible studies available

Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service

605 N. Boulevard

208-522-7200

n Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.

n Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday

n Bible study, 6 p.m. Wednesday

n Women’s ministries, 6 p.m. Thursday

Seventh-Day Adventist Church

800 Westhill Ave.

208-522-7938, idahofallssda.org, idahofallsspanish22.adventistchurchconnect.org.

n Sabbath school, 9:30 a.m. Saturday

n Worship, 10:45 a.m. Saturday

n Prayer and Bible study, 7 p.m.

Shelley Baptist Church

471 S. Emerson Ave.

208-552-1102

n Morning service, 10 a.m. Sunday

n Sunday school, 10 a.m.

n Bible study, prayer and fellowship, 6 p.m.

Shelley Community Methodist Church

190 S. Holmes Ave.

208-360-6604, 208-357-3633

n Praise worship, 8:45 a.m. Sunday except second Sunday.

n Worship, 9 a.m. Sunday except second Sunday

n Fellowship, 10 a.m. Sunday except second Sunday

n Holy Communion, praise music and worship, 5 p.m. second Sunday

n Potluck or planned meal, 6 p.m. second Sunday

n Boy Scouts, 6:30 p.m. Monday

n Food bank, noon-2 p.m. Tuesday

n Ad Board meeting, 2:30 p.m. third Tuesday

n ESL classes, 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday

Shiloh Foursquare Church

502 Second St.

208-523-3022, shiloh4square.org

n Service, 10 a.m.

n Prime Youth (7-12th grade), 6 p.m. Sunday

n Church Potluck immediately following service, first Sunday

n Night of Prayer, 7 p.m., first Monday

n Women’s Bible study, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday

n Adult Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday

n Women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Thursday

n 55+ Lunch, 11:30 a.m., third Friday, call for location

n Children’s ministry and nursery available for Sunday service only

St. John Lutheran Church

290 Seventh St.

208-522-5650

n Worship, 9:30 a.m. Sunday

n Coffee fellowship following service

n Sunday school and Bible study, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday

n Game and food night, 6:30 p.m. third Friday

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

270 N. Placer Ave.

208-522-8465, stlukesepiscopalidaho.org

n Holy Eucharist II, 9 a.m. Sunday

n Children’s education, 9 a.m. Sunday

n Fellowship hour with New Day Lutheran Church, 10 a.m. Sunday

n Noonday prayer service and healing prayers, 1 p.m. Wednesday

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church

1730 St. Clair Road

208-522-9076, umcstpauls.org

Contemporary worship, 9 a.m. Sunday

Children’s worship, 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday

Traditional worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday

Trinity United Methodist Church

237 N. Water Ave.

208-522-7921, tumcif.org

Continental breakfast, 8:45 a.m.

Sunday school for teens and adults, 9 a.m.

Worship, 10:15 a.m. Sunday

Kids’ church, 10:15 a.m. Sunday

Wesley Handbell Choir: Monday night practice; service music third Sunday; Community Concert first Sunday in December; 208-521-1288, trinitybellsif@gmail.com, 208-523-2630, taylor@srv.net

Unitarian Universalist Church

555 E St.

208-522-8269

Worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday

Sunday school and childcare available

Watersprings Church

4250 South 25th East

208-524-4747, watersprings.net

Evening service, 7 p.m. Saturday

Services, 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday

Midweek service, 7 p.m. Wednesday

AWANA, 6th-12th grade, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

AWANA for age 3 to 5th grade, 6:45 p.m. Wednesday

Broken Chains, faith-based drug and alcohol recovery program, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Pure Word, faith-based drug and alcohol recovery program, 7 p.m. Thursday

Cowboy Church, 6 p.m. last Sunday

Children’s ministry available

Revelation Radio, 88.7, 90.1 or 90.3, revelationradio.fm

