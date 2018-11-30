River Valley Apostolic House

of Worship

260 Gladstone St.

208-524-7120

n Sunday school, 10:45 a.m.

n Worship, 10:45 a.m. Sunday

n Prayer meeting, 7 p.m. Monday

n Worship and Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Roberts

Community

Church

637 North 2872 East

208-228-6155

n Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.

n Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday

n Bible studies available

Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service

605 N. Boulevard

208-522-7200

n Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.

n Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday

n Bible study, 6 p.m. Wednesday

n Women’s ministries, 6 p.m. Thursday

Seventh-Day Adventist Church

800 Westhill Ave.

208-522-7938, idahofallssda.org, idahofallsspanish22.adventistchurchconnect.org.

n Sabbath school, 9:30 a.m. Saturday

n Worship, 10:45 a.m. Saturday

n Prayer and Bible study, 7 p.m.

Shelley

Baptist Church

471 S. Emerson Ave.

208-552-1102

n Morning service, 10 a.m. Sunday

n Sunday school, 10 a.m.

n Bible study, prayer and fellowship, 6 p.m.

Shelley Community Methodist Church

190 S. Holmes Ave.

208-360-6604, 208-357-3633

n Praise worship, 8:45 a.m. Sunday except second Sunday.

n Worship, 9 a.m. Sunday except second Sunday

n Fellowship, 10 a.m. Sunday except second Sunday

n Holy Communion, praise music and worship, 5 p.m. second Sunday

n Potluck or planned meal, 6 p.m. second Sunday

n Boy Scouts, 6:30 p.m. Monday

n Food bank, noon-2 p.m. Tuesday

n Ad Board meeting, 2:30 p.m. third Tuesday

n ESL classes, 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday

Shiloh

Foursquare

Church

502 Second St.

208-523-3022, shiloh4square.org

n Service, 10 a.m.

n Prime Youth (7-12th grade), 6 p.m. Sunday

n Church Potluck immediately following service, first Sunday

n Night of Prayer, 7 p.m., first Tuesday

n Women’s Bible study, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday

n Adult Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday

n Women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Thursday

n 55+ Lunch, 11:30 a.m., third Friday, call for location

n Children’s ministry and nursery available for Sunday service only

St. John Lutheran Church

290 Seventh St.

208-522-5650

n Worship, 9:30 a.m. Sunday

n Coffee fellowship following service

n Sunday school and Bible study, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday

n Game and food night, 6:30 p.m. third Friday

St. Luke’s

Episcopal Church

270 N. Placer Ave.

208-522-8465, stlukesepiscopalidaho.org

n Holy Eucharist II, 9 a.m. Sunday

n Children’s education, 9 a.m. Sunday

n Fellowship hour with New Day Lutheran Church, 10 a.m. Sunday

n Noonday prayer service and healing prayers, 1 p.m. Wednesday

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church

1730 St. Clair Road

208-522-9076, umcstpauls.org

n Contemporary worship, 9 a.m. Sunday

n Children’s worship, 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday

n Traditional worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday

Trinity United Methodist Church

237 N. Water Ave.

208-522-7921, tumcif.org

n Continental breakfast, 8:45 a.m.

n Sunday school for teens and adults, 9 a.m.

n Worship, 10:15 a.m. Sunday

n Kids’ church, 10:15 a.m. Sunday

n Wesley Handbell Choir: Monday night practice; service music third Sunday; Community Concert first Sunday in December; 208-521-1288, trinitybellsif@gmail.com, 208-523-2630, taylor@srv.net

Unitarian Universalist

Church

555 E St.

208-522-8269

n Worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday

n Sunday school and childcare available

Watersprings Church

4250 South 25th East

208-524-4747, watersprings.net

n Evening service, 7 p.m. Saturday

n Services, 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday

n Midweek service, 7 p.m. Wednesday

n AWANA, 6th-12th grade, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

n AWANA for age 3 to 5th grade, 6:45 p.m. Wednesday

n Broken Chains, faith-based drug and alcohol recovery program, 7 p.m. Tuesday

n Pure Word, faith-based drug and alcohol recovery program, 7 p.m. Thursday

n Cowboy Church, 6 p.m. last Sunday

n Children’s ministry available

n Revelation Radio, 88.7, 90.1 or 90.3, revelationradio.fm

