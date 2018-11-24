New Destiny Church of God in Christ
Roger's Building, 320 B St.
- Service, 11 a.m.
- Prayer, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
- Bible study, 7 p.m. Tuesday
- Children's church and nursery available
New Hope Apostolic Church
Good Samaritan Chapel, 840 E. Elva St.
208-521-9932, 208-524-3072
- Service, 1 p.m. Sunday
- Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday
New Life Family Worship Center Church of God
1260 Lake Ave.
208-525-8794
- Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.
- Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday
- Evangelistic service, 6 p.m. Sunday
- Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday
- Prayer meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday
- Prayer request line: 208-522-0498, leave a message
Potter's House Christian Center
374 E St.
435-512-0001, FrankArchuleta86@gmail.com
- Services, 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday
- Service, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Providence Downtown
Rogers Building, 320 B St.
facebook.com/Mercyinthemargins
- Services, 6:45 p.m. Sunday
Ririe Chapel
607 Main St.
208-419-1064
- Service, 11 a.m. Sunday
- Fellowship following service
- Sunday school, 11 a.m.
River of Life - A Church of the Alliance
525 S. Boulevard
208-522-3000, riveroflife.org
- Services, 10 a.m.
- Website has Bible study information
River Valley Apostolic House of Worship
260 Gladstone St.
208-524-7120
- Sunday school, 10:45 a.m.
- Worship, 10:45 a.m. Sunday
- Prayer meeting, 7 p.m. Monday
- Worship and Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Roberts Community Church
637 North 2872 East
208-228-6155
- Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.
- Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday
- Bible studies available
Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service
605 N. Boulevard
208-522-7200
- Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.
- Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday
- Bible study, 6 p.m. Wednesday
- Women's ministries, 6 p.m. Thursday
Seventh-Day Adventist Church
800 Westhill Ave.
208-522-7938, idahofallssda.org, idahofallsspanish22.adventistchurchconnect.org.
- Sabbath school, 9:30 a.m. Saturday
- Worship, 10:45 a.m. Saturday
- Prayer and Bible study, 7 p.m.
Shelley Baptist Church
471 S. Emerson Ave.
208-552-1102
- Morning service, 10 a.m. Sunday
- Sunday school, 10 a.m.
- Bible study, prayer and fellowship, 6 p.m.
Shelley Community Methodist Church
190 S. Holmes Ave.
208-360-6604, 208-357-3633
- Praise worship, 8:45 a.m. Sunday except second Sunday.
- Worship, 9 a.m. Sunday except second Sunday
- Fellowship, 10 a.m. Sunday except second Sunday
- Holy Communion, praise music and worship, 5 p.m. second Sunday
- Potluck or planned meal, 6 p.m. second Sunday
- Boy Scouts, 6:30 p.m. Monday
- Food bank, noon-2 p.m. Tuesday
- Ad Board meeting, 2:30 p.m. third Tuesday
- ESL classes, 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
Shiloh Foursquare Church
502 Second St.
208-523-3022, shiloh4square.org
- Service, 10 a.m.
- Prime Youth (7-12th grade), 6 p.m. Sunday
- Church Potluck immediately following service, first Sunday
- Night of Prayer, 7 p.m., first Tuesday
- Women’s Bible study, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday
- Adult Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday
- Women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Thursday
- 55+ Lunch, 11:30 a.m., third Friday, call for location
- Children's ministry and nursery available for Sunday service only
St. John Lutheran Church
290 Seventh St.
208-522-5650
- Worship, 9:30 a.m. Sunday
- Coffee fellowship following service
- Sunday school and Bible study, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday
- Game and food night, 6:30 p.m. third Friday
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
270 N. Placer Ave.
208-522-8465, stlukesepiscopalidaho.org
- Holy Eucharist II, 9 a.m. Sunday
- Children's education, 9 a.m. Sunday
- Fellowship hour with New Day Lutheran Church, 10 a.m. Sunday
- Noonday prayer service and healing prayers, 1 p.m. Wednesday
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
1730 St. Clair Road
208-522-9076, umcstpauls.org
- Contemporary worship, 9 a.m. Sunday
- Children's worship, 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday
- Traditional worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday
Trinity United Methodist Church
237 N. Water Ave.
208-522-7921, tumcif.org
- Continental breakfast, 8:45 a.m.
- Sunday school for teens and adults, 9 a.m.
- Worship, 10:15 a.m. Sunday
- Kids' church, 10:15 a.m. Sunday
- Wesley Handbell Choir: Monday night practice; service music third Sunday; Community Concert first Sunday in December; 208-521-1288, trinitybellsif@gmail.com, 208-523-2630, taylor@srv.net
Unitarian Universalist Church
555 E St.
208-522-8269
- Worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday
- Sunday school and childcare available
Watersprings Church
4250 South 25th East
208-524-4747, watersprings.net
- Evening service, 7 p.m. Saturday
- Services, 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday
- Midweek service, 7 p.m. Wednesday
- AWANA, 6th-12th grade, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
- AWANA for age 3 to 5th grade, 6:45 p.m. Wednesday
- Broken Chains, faith-based drug and alcohol recovery program, 7 p.m. Tuesday
- Pure Word, faith-based drug and alcohol recovery program, 7 p.m. Thursday
- Cowboy Church, 6 p.m. last Sunday
- Children’s ministry available
- Revelation Radio, 88.7, 90.1 or 90.3, revelationradio.fm