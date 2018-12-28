Roberts Community Church

637 North 2872 East

208-228-6155

  • Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.
  • Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday
  • Bible studies available

Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service

605 N. Boulevard

208-522-7200

  • Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.
  • Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday
  • Bible study, 6 p.m. Wednesday
  • Women’s ministries, 6 p.m. Thursday

Seventh-Day Adventist Church

800 Westhill Ave.

208-522-7938, idahofallssda.org, idahofallsspanish22.adventistchurchconnect.org.

  • Sabbath school, 9:30 a.m. Saturday
  • Worship, 10:45 a.m. Saturday
  • Prayer and Bible study, 7 p.m.

Shelley Baptist Church

471 S. Emerson Ave.

208-552-1102

  • Morning service, 10 a.m. Sunday
  • Sunday school, 10 a.m.
  • Bible study, prayer and fellowship, 6 p.m.

Shelley Community Methodist Church

190 S. Holmes Ave.

208-360-6604, 208-357-3633

  • Praise worship, 8:45 a.m. Sunday except second Sunday.
  • Worship, 9 a.m. Sunday except second Sunday
  • Fellowship, 10 a.m. Sunday except second Sunday
  • Holy Communion, praise music and worship, 5 p.m. second Sunday
  • Potluck or planned meal, 6 p.m. second Sunday
  • Boy Scouts, 6:30 p.m. Monday
  • Food bank, noon-2 p.m. Tuesday
  • Ad Board meeting, 2:30 p.m. third Tuesday
  • ESL classes, 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday

Shiloh Foursquare Church

502 Second St.

208-523-3022, shiloh4square.org

  • Service, 10 a.m.
  • Prime Youth (7-12th grade), 6 p.m. Sunday
  • Church Potluck immediately following service, first Sunday
  • Night of Prayer, 7 p.m., first Tuesday
  • Women’s Bible study, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday
  • Adult Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Thursday
  • 55+ Lunch, 11:30 a.m., third Friday, call for location
  • Children’s ministry and nursery available for Sunday service only

St. John Lutheran Church

290 Seventh St.

208-522-5650

  • Worship, 9:30 a.m. Sunday
  • Coffee fellowship following service
  • Sunday school and Bible study, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday
  • Game and food night, 6:30 p.m. third Friday

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

270 N. Placer Ave.

208-522-8465, stlukesepiscopalidaho.org

  • Holy Eucharist II, 9 a.m. Sunday
  • Children’s education, 9 a.m. Sunday
  • Fellowship hour with New Day Lutheran Church, 10 a.m. Sunday
  • Noonday prayer service and healing prayers, 1 p.m. Wednesday

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church

1730 St. Clair Road

208-522-9076, umcstpauls.org

  • Contemporary worship, 9 a.m. Sunday
  • Children’s worship, 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday
  • Traditional worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday

Trinity United Methodist Church

237 N. Water Ave.

208-522-7921, tumcif.org

  • Continental breakfast, 8:45 a.m.
  • Sunday school for teens and adults, 9 a.m.
  • Worship, 10:15 a.m. Sunday
  • Kids’ church, 10:15 a.m. Sunday
  • Wesley Handbell Choir: Monday night practice; service music third Sunday; Community Concert first Sunday in December; 208-521-1288, trinitybellsif@gmail.com, 208-523-2630, taylor@srv.net

Unitarian Universalist Church

555 E St.

208-522-8269

  • Worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday
  • Sunday school and childcare available

Watersprings Church

4250 South 25th East

208-524-4747, watersprings.net

  • Evening service, 7 p.m. Saturday
  • Services, 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Midweek service, 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • AWANA, 6th-12th grade, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • AWANA for age 3 to 5th grade, 6:45 p.m. Wednesday
  • Broken Chains, faith-based drug and alcohol recovery program, 7 p.m. Tuesday
  • Pure Word, faith-based drug and alcohol recovery program, 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Cowboy Church, 6 p.m. last Sunday
  • Children’s ministry available
  • Revelation Radio, 88.7, 90.1 or 90.3, revelationradio.fm

