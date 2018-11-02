Berean Baptist Church

2975 E. First St., Ammon

208-528-6356

n Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.

n Worship, 10:45 a.m. Sunday

n Men’s Bible study and prayer, 8 a.m. Monday, Villa Coffeehouse East

n Bible study and prayer, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

n Care Group meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday

Bethel Baptist Church

3866 East 400 North, Rigby

208-745-9266

n Sunday school 10 a.m.

n Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday

n Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Bethel Lutheran Church

413 N. Main St., Firth

208-346-6271

n Worship, 9 a.m. Sunday

n Fellowship, 11 a.m. Sunday

The Bridge Church

2170 E. 12th St.

208-710-6686, bridgechurchidaho.com

n New Life Café, opens 10 a.m. Sunday

n Contemporary worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday

n Community AA meeting, 7:30 p.m. Monday

n Al-Anon meeting, 7:30 p.m. Monday

n Alateen meeting, 7:30 p.m. Monday

n Overcomers Outreach, faith-based 12-step recovery program, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

n Nursery, kid’s church and youth classes available

Calvary Baptist Church

785 First St.

208-522-3601

n Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.

n Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday.

n Hispanic Sunday school, 12:30 p.m. Sunday

n Hispanic worship, 1:30 p.m. Sunday

n D6:7 children and parents program, 6:45 p.m. Tuesday

n 7th-12th grade ministry, 6:45 p.m. Tuesday

Center for Spiritual Living — Idaho Falls

First Christian Church, 1800 12th St.

816-305-4789

n Services, 9 a.m. Sunday

Centro Evangelistico Cristo para Las Naciones

615 N. Water Ave.

208-716-0784

n Christian education and worship meetings, 11 a.m. Sunday

n Prayer and Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Christ Community Church

5742 South Fifth West

208-524-5433

n Services, 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday

n Sunday school and nursery available.

Christ the King Catholic Church

1690 E. 17th St.

208-522-4366

n Confessions, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday

n Mass, 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. Sunday

n Spanish Mass, noon Sunday

Christian Motorcyclist Association

Dixie’s Diner, 2150 Channing Way

208-529-5477, cmausa.org

  • Meeting, 7 p.m. fourth Monday
  • Non-members are welcome.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

LDS Temple Visitors Center, 1000 Memorial Drive, open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, 208-523-4504.

  • Services, 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, any LDS church
  • Idaho Falls Regional Family History Center free classes, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 750 W. Elva St.; newsletter subscriptions, jim@tetonpress.com; class schedule at tinyurl.com/ifi-rfhc, 208-524-5291
  • LDS Young Single Adults Community Park Ward, 18 to 30, 11 a.m. Sunday, 351 W. 14th St.

Church of Christ

2650 Plommon Drive

208-522-6001, fallschurchofchrist.org

  • Bible class 10 a.m. Sunday
  • Worship 11 a.m. Sunday
  • Small group study and fellowship meetings, various times Sunday, see website
  • Bible classes and devotional, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Community Church of God in Christ

1275 Bingham Ave.

208-881-5722

  • Sunday school, all ages, 10 a.m.
  • Praise and worship, 11:30 a.m. Sunday
  • Communion first Sunday

Community Presbyterian Church

111 West First North, Rigby

  • Service, 10 a.m. Sunday

Cop Church

525 S. Boulevard

208-206-1215, CopChurchIF.org

  • Service, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. second Tuesday

Cornerstone Assembly of God

5600 S. Holmes Ave.

208-523-0100

  • Sunday school 9:15 a.m.
  • Worship 10:30 a.m. Sunday
  • Family worship and children’s church available.
  • Royal Rangers and Girls Ministries, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Cornerstone Pentecostal Church

793 Cleveland St.

208-529-1066, cpif.com

  • Service, 10:30 a.m. Sunday
  • Midweek service, 6:45 p.m. Wednesday
  • Food bank, 10:30 a.m. Thursday

Cross Bar Cowboy Church

123 Main St., Rigby

208-270-7532

  • Service, 2 p.m. Sunday

CrossPoint Community Church

1900 Grandview Drive

208-522-8005, ifnaz.net

Office hours: 9 a.m.-noon Monday and Friday, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday

  • Worship café, 7 p.m. Saturday
  • Sunday school classes and AdventureLand for children, 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday
  • Youth service, 10:45 a.m. Sunday

Crown of Life Church

3856 East 300 North, Rigby

208-745-7191, gods-love-in-action.org

  • Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday
  • Children’s Jesus ‘N’ Me Jammin’ Time during worship
  • Adult Bible class, 10 a.m. Sunday
  • Whippersnappers, 10 a.m. Sunday
  • AWANA, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • Adult Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

ECKANKAR

Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Building, 1575 N. Skyline Drive

208-716-8220

  • ECK Light and Sound service, 10 a.m. last Sunday

Eagle Rock Baptist Church

1080 S. Bellin Road

208-529-4920

  • Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.
  • Worship, 11 a.m.

Eagle Rock Vineyard

525 S. Boulevard

208-521-5610

  • Worship, 2 p.m. Sunday

Emmaus Road Church

1784 Science Center Drive

208-360-2457, beau.floyd@walkemmausroad.com

  • Worship, 10 a.m. Sunday

Faith Baptist Church

391 Community Lane, Rigby

208-270-6293

  • Service, 10:30 a.m. Sunday

Falls Baptist Church

6070 South 15th East

208-524-0900, fallsbaptistid.com

  • Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.
  • Worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday

First Christian Church

1800 E. 12th St.

208-523-3241

  • Coffee and Conversation, 9:45 a.m. Sunday
  • Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday
  • Fellowship following services

First Lutheran Church LCMC

455 W. Sunnyside Road

208-522-9301

  Worship, 10:15 a.m. Sunday
  • Worship, 10:15 a.m. Sunday
  Adult Bible study, 9 a.m. Sunday
  • Adult Bible study, 9 a.m. Sunday
  Children's Sunday school, 11:45 a.m. Sunday
  • Children’s Sunday school, 11:45 a.m. Sunday
  Women's Bible study, 2 p.m. Wednesday
  • Women’s Bible study, 2 p.m. Wednesday
  • {/span}{/li}

First Presbyterian Church

325 Elm St.

208-523-0501, fpcidahofalls.org

  • Nursery, 9 a.m. Sunday
  • All age Sunday school, 9 a.m. Sunday
  • Worship, 10 a.m. Sunday
  • Fellowship, 11 a.m. Sunday
  • FITT Jr. and Sr. Youth Bible Study, 6:29 p.m. Monday
  • R.O.M.E.O, 10 a.m. Tuesday
  • Holy Grounds with Pastor Phil, 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Kool Beanz Cafè
  • Joy Ringers rehearsal, 6 p.m. Thursday
  • Westminster Choir rehearsal, 7 p.m. Thursday

Gethsemane Baptist

2345 W. Broadway

208-529-3737

  • Sunday school, 10 a.m.
  • Worship, 11 a.m.
  • Evening service, 6 p.m.
  • Bible study and prayer, 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Nursery available

Grace Falls Church

525 River Parkway

208-880-1676

  • Services, 10 a.m. Sunday
  • Service, 7 p.m. Monday, call 208-680-4698 for location

Holy Rosary Catholic Church

145 Ninth St.

  • Weekday Mass, 8:15 a.m. Monday-Friday
  • Spanish Mass, 7 p.m. Saturday
  • Mass, 8 a.m. Sunday
  • Adoration, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday
  • Confessions, 6-7 p.m. Thursday

Hope Lutheran Church

2071 E. 12th St.

208-529-8080, allabouthope.org

  • Education hour, 9 a.m. Sunday
  • Worship, 10 a.m. Sunday
  • A biblical-based school program is offered through 6th grade

Idaho Falls Apostolic Church

544 Fourth St.

208-520-0223

  • Sunday school, 9 a.m.
  • Worship, 10:30 a.m.

Iglesia De Cristo Elim Idaho

235 Lomax St.

208-252-2876

  • Services, 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday

Iglesia De Cristo Elim Idaho

235 Lomax St.

208-252-2876

  • Services, 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday
  • Prayer, 6 p.m. Tuesday
  • Services, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday

Iglesia Fuente De Restauracion Maranatha

170 Park Ave.

208-419-0881

  • Services, 10 a.m. Sunday
  • Prayer, 7 p.m. Tuesday
  • Service, 7 p.m. Friday

Journey — A Church Community

505 N. Park Ave., Shelley

208-680-6803, ifjourney.org

  • Services, 10 a.m. Sunday
  • Junior and senior high school youth group, 6 p.m. Monday
  • Discover Discipleship, 7 p.m. Tuesday
  • Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Thursday
  • Nursey and children’s programs available

Mountainview Christian Center United Pentecostal Church

4475 N. Ammon Road, Ammon

208-524-2912

  • Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday
  • Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday

New Covenant Ministries

1571 N. Ammon Road

208-524-2912

  • Sunday school, 11 a.m.
  • Worship, noon
  • Bible study, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

New Day Lutheran (ELCA) Reconciling in Christ

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Ave.

208-523-6333

  • Fellowship, 10:15 a.m.
  • Holy Communion, 11 a.m. Sunday

New Destiny Church of God in Christ

Roger’s Building, 320 B St.

  • Service, 11 a.m.
  • Prayer, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
  • Bible study, 7 p.m. Tuesday
  • Children’s church and nursery available

New Hope Apostolic Church

Good Samaritan Chapel, 840 E. Elva St.

208-521-9932, 208-524-3072

  • Service, 1 p.m. Sunday
  • Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday

New Life Family Worship Center Church of God

1260 Lake Ave.

208-525-8794

  • Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.
  • Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday
  • Evangelistic service, 6 p.m. Sunday
  • Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Prayer meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Prayer request line: 208-522-0498, leave a message

Potter’s House Christian Center

374 E St.

435-512-0001, FrankArchuleta86@gmail.com

  • Services, 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Service, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

Providence Downtown

Rogers Building, 320 B St.

facebook.com/Mercyinthemargins

  • Services, 6:45 p.m. Sunday

Ririe Chapel

607 Main St.

208-419-1064

  • Service, 11 a.m. Sunday
  • Fellowship following service
  • Sunday school, 11 a.m.

River of Life — A Church of the Alliance

525 S. Boulevard

208-522-3000, riveroflife.org

  • Services, 10 a.m.
  • Website has Bible study information

River Valley Apostolic House of Worship

260 Gladstone St.

208-524-7120

  • Sunday school, 10:45 a.m.
  • Worship, 10:45 a.m. Sunday
  • Prayer meeting, 7 p.m. Monday
  • Worship and Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Roberts Community Church

637 North 2872 East

208-228-6155

  • Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.
  • Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday
  • Bible studies available

Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service

605 N. Boulevard

208-522-7200

  • Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.
  • Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday
  • Bible study, 6 p.m. Wednesday
  • Women’s ministries, 6 p.m. Thursday

Seventh-Day Adventist Church

800 Westhill Ave.

208-522-7938, idahofallssda.org, idahofallsspanish22.adventistchurchconnect.org.

  • Sabbath school, 9:30 a.m. Saturday
  • Worship, 10:45 a.m. Saturday
  • Prayer and Bible study, 7 p.m.

Shelley Baptist Church

471 S. Emerson Ave.

208-552-1102

  • Morning service, 10 a.m. Sunday
  • Sunday school, 10 a.m.
  • Bible study, prayer and fellowship, 6 p.m.

Shelley Community Methodist Church

190 S. Holmes Ave.

208-360-6604, 208-357-3633

  • Praise worship, 8:45 a.m. Sunday except second Sunday.
  • Worship, 9 a.m. Sunday except second Sunday
  • Fellowship, 10 a.m. Sunday except second Sunday
  • Holy Communion, praise music and worship, 5 p.m. second Sunday
  • Potluck or planned meal, 6 p.m. second Sunday
  • Boy Scouts, 6:30 p.m. Monday
  • Food bank, noon-2 p.m. Tuesday
  • Ad Board meeting, 2:30 p.m. third Tuesday
  • ESL classes, 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday

Shiloh Foursquare Church

502 Second St.

208-523-3022, shiloh4square.org

  • Service, 10 a.m.
  • Prime Youth (7-12th grade), 6 p.m. Sunday
  • Church Potluck immediately following service, first Sunday
  • Night of Prayer, 7 p.m., first Tuesday
  • Women’s Bible study, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday
  • Adult Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Thursday
  • 55+ Lunch, 11:30 a.m., third Friday, call for location
  • Children’s ministry and nursery available for Sunday service only

St. John Lutheran Church

290 Seventh St.

208-522-5650

  • Worship, 9:30 a.m. Sunday
  • Coffee fellowship following service
  • Sunday school and Bible study, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday
  • Game and food night, 6:30 p.m. third Friday

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

270 N. Placer Ave.

208-522-8465, stlukesepiscopalidaho.org

  • Holy Eucharist II, 9 a.m. Sunday
  • Children’s education, 9 a.m. Sunday
  • Fellowship hour with New Day Lutheran Church, 10 a.m. Sunday
  • Noonday prayer service and healing prayers, 1 p.m. Wednesday

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church

1730 St. Clair Road

208-522-9076, umcstpauls.org

  • Contemporary worship, 9 a.m. Sunday
  • Children’s worship, 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday
  • Traditional worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday

Trinity United Methodist Church

237 N. Water Ave.

208-522-7921, tumcif.org

  • Continental breakfast, 8:45 a.m.
  • Sunday school for teens and adults, 9 a.m.
  • Worship, 10:15 a.m. Sunday
  • Kids’ church, 10:15 a.m. Sunday
  • Wesley Handbell Choir: Monday night practice; service music third Sunday; Community Concert first Sunday in December; 208-521-1288, trinitybellsif@gmail.com, 208-523-2630, taylor@srv.net

Unitarian Universalist Church

555 E St.

208-522-8269

  • Worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday
  • Sunday school and childcare available

Watersprings Church

4250 South 25th East

208-524-4747, watersprings.net

  • Evening service, 7 p.m. Saturday
  • Services, 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Midweek service, 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • AWANA, 6th-12th grade, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • AWANA for age 3 to 5th grade, 6:45 p.m. Wednesday
  • Broken Chains, faith-based drug and alcohol recovery program, 7 p.m. Tuesday
  • Pure Word, faith-based drug and alcohol recovery program, 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Cowboy Church, 6 p.m. last Sunday
  • Children’s ministry available
  • Revelation Radio, 88.7, 90.1 or 90.3, revelationradio.fm

