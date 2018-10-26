Ririe Chapel
607 Main St.
208-419-1064
n Service, 11 a.m. Sunday
n Fellowship following service
n Sunday school, 11 a.m.
River of Life — A Church of the Alliance
525 S. Boulevard
208-522-3000, riveroflife.org
n Services, 10 a.m.
n Website has Bible study information
River Valley Apostolic House of Worship
260 Gladstone St.
208-524-7120
n Sunday school, 10:45 a.m.
n Worship, 10:45 a.m. Sunday
n Prayer meeting, 7 p.m. Monday
n Worship and Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Roberts Community Church
637 North 2872 East
208-228-6155
n Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.
n Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday
n Bible studies available
Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service
605 N. Boulevard
208-522-7200
n Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.
n Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday
n Bible study, 6 p.m. Wednesday
n Women’s ministries, 6 p.m. Thursday
Seventh-Day Adventist Church
800 Westhill Ave.
208-522-7938, idahofallssda.org, idahofallsspanish22.adventistchurchconnect.org.
n Sabbath school, 9:30 a.m. Saturday
n Worship, 10:45 a.m. Saturday
n Prayer and Bible study, 7 p.m.
Shelley Baptist Church
471 S. Emerson Ave.
208-552-1102
n Morning service, 10 a.m. Sunday
n Sunday school, 10 a.m.
n Bible study, prayer and fellowship, 6 p.m.
Shelley Community Methodist Church
190 S. Holmes Ave.
208-360-6604, 208-357-3633
n Praise worship, 8:45 a.m. Sunday except second Sunday.
n Worship, 9 a.m. Sunday except second Sunday
n Fellowship, 10 a.m. Sunday except second Sunday
n Holy Communion, praise music and worship, 5 p.m. second Sunday
n Potluck or planned meal, 6 p.m. second Sunday
n Boy Scouts, 6:30 p.m. Monday
n Food bank, noon-2 p.m. Tuesday
n Ad Board meeting, 2:30 p.m. third Tuesday
n ESL classes, 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
Shiloh Foursquare Church
502 Second St.
208-523-3022, shiloh4square.org
n Service, 10 a.m.
n Prime Youth (7-12th grade), 6 p.m. Sunday
n Church Potluck immediately following service, first Sunday
n Night of Prayer, 7 p.m., first Tuesday
n Women’s Bible study, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday
n Adult Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday
n Women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Thursday
n 55+ Lunch, 11:30 a.m., third Friday, call for location
n Children’s ministry and nursery available for Sunday service only
St. John Lutheran Church
290 Seventh St.
208-522-5650
n Worship, 9:30 a.m. Sunday
n Coffee fellowship following service
n Sunday school and Bible study, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday
n Game and food night, 6:30 p.m. third Friday
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church
270 N. Placer Ave.
208-522-8465, stlukesepiscopalidaho.org
n Holy Eucharist II, 9 a.m. Sunday
n Children’s education, 9 a.m. Sunday
n Fellowship hour with New Day Lutheran Church, 10 a.m. Sunday
n Noonday prayer service and healing prayers, 1 p.m. Wednesday
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church
1730 St. Clair Road
208-522-9076, umcstpauls.org
n Contemporary worship, 9 a.m. Sunday
n Children’s worship, 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday
n Traditional worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday
Trinity United Methodist Church
237 N. Water Ave.
208-522-7921, tumcif.org
n Continental breakfast, 8:45 a.m.
n Sunday school for teens and adults, 9 a.m.
n Worship, 10:15 a.m. Sunday
n Kids’ church, 10:15 a.m. Sunday
n Wesley Handbell Choir: Monday night practice; service music third Sunday; Community Concert first Sunday in December; 208-521-1288, trinitybellsif@gmail.com, 208-523-2630, taylor@srv.net
Unitarian Universalist Church
555 E St.
208-522-8269
n Worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday
n Sunday school and childcare available
Watersprings Church
4250 South 25th East
208-524-4747, watersprings.net
n Evening service, 7 p.m. Saturday
n Services, 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday
n Midweek service, 7 p.m. Wednesday
n AWANA, 6th-12th grade, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
n AWANA for age 3 to 5th grade, 6:45 p.m. Wednesday
n Broken Chains, faith-based drug and alcohol recovery program, 7 p.m. Tuesday
n Pure Word, faith-based drug and alcohol recovery program, 7 p.m. Thursday
n Cowboy Church, 6 p.m. last Sunday
n Children’s ministry available
n Revelation Radio, 88.7, 90.1 or 90.3, revelationradio.fm