”For Such a Time as This” interdenominational prayer, noon-1 p.m. Tuesday, City of Refuge, 840 Park Ave. (E Street entrance).
Desert Fellowship, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dixie’s Diner, 2150 Channing Way, 208-523-0501, fpcidahofalls.org.
Family Fall Festival, 5 p.m. Oct. 28, First Presbyterian Church, 325 Elm St., 208-523-0501, fpcidahofalls.org.
African Children’s Choir, 7 p.m. Nov. 16, CrossPoint Community Church, 1900 Grandview Drive, africanchildrenschoir.com, 208-522-8005.
African Children’s Choir, 10 a.m. Nov. 18, Hope Lutheran Church, 2071 12th St., africanchildrenschoir.com, 208-529-8080.