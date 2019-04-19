Good Friday

“A Time Set Aside” drop-in prayer vigil, noon-3 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 237 N. Water St., tumcif.org, 208-522-7921.

Service, 7 p.m., Watersprings Church, 4250 South 25th East, watersprings.net, 208-524-4747.

Solemn collects, communion and individual stations of the cross, noon, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Ave., 208-523-6333.

Liturgy with time at the foot of the cross, 7 p.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Ave., 208-523-6333.

Service, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran, 2071 12th St., 208-529-8080.

Service, 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 325 Elm St., 208-523-0501.

Service, noon and 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 455 W. Sunnyside Rd., www.firstlc.com, 208-522-9301.

Easter Sunday

Sunrise service, 6:15 a.m., Snake River Landing, tumcif.org, 208-522-7921.

Continental breakfast, 7 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 237 N. Water St., tumcif.org, 208-522-7921.

Dedication worship service, 8:30 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 237 N. Water St., tumcif.org, 208-522-7921.

Scout breakfast, 9 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 237 N. Water St., tumcif.org, 208-522-7921.

Worship, 10:15 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 237 N. Water St., tumcif.org, 208-522-7921.

Egg hunts, 11:30 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 237 N. Water St., tumcif.org, 208-522-7921.

Breakfast, 8:30 a.m., Hope Lutheran, 2071 12th St., 208-529-8080.

Worship, 10 a.m., Hope Lutheran, 2071 12th St., 208-529-8080.

Lighting of the first fire, candlelight procession and Holy Eucharist, 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Ave., 208-523-6333.

Potluck and Easter egg hunt, 9:30 a.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Ave., 208-523-6333.

Holy Eucharist with flowering cross and music, 10:30 a.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Ave., 208-523-6333.

Service with communion, 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 325 Elm St., 208-523-0501.

Egg hunt, 11:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 325 Elm St., 208-523-0501.

Service, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 455 W. Sunnyside Rd., www.firstlc.com, 208-522-9301.

Breakfast, 9 a.m., Shelley Baptist Church, 471 S. Emerson Ave., 208-357-1962.

Worship and Sunday school, 10 a.m., Shelley Baptist Church, 471 S. Emerson Ave., 208-357-1962.

Sunrise service, Community Church of Mud Lake, 1122 East 1500 North, Terreton, 208-663-4431.

”He is Risen, Alleluia!” Easter cantata, 7 p.m., LDS Church, 2055 Coronado St.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Come Celebrate Easter with Us, various times at numerous locations, ComeUntoChrist.org.

April 28

Revival meetings with Evangelist Ron DeGarde, April 28-May 1, Bethel Baptist Church, 3866 East 400 North, Rigby, 208-745-9266.

May 3

Lost River Valley Ladies Retreat, May 3 and 4, Mackay. Registration required, 208-588-2218, 208-588-2218.

May 4

Church yard sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., First Lutheran Evangelical Church, 455 W. Sunnyside Road, 208-522-9301.

