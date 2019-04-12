Palm Sunday — April 14

Service with cantata, 10 a.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 2071 12th St., 208-529-8080.

Lord’s Triumphal Procession, 9 a.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Ave., 208-523-6333.

Worship, 10:15 a.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 455 W. Sunnyside Rd., www.firstlc.com, 208-522-9301.

April 15

Morning prayer, 10:30 a.m. April 15-17, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Ave., 208-523-6333.

Maundy Thursday — April 18

“The Hour Has Come” service, 7 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 237 N. Water St., tumcif.org, 208-522-7921.

Service, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 2071 12th St., 208-529-8080.

Agape supper, 6 p.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Ave., 208-523-6333.

Holy Eucharist with foot washing and stripping of the altar, 7 p.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Ave., 208-523-6333.

Blessed sacrament, throughout the night, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Ave., 208-523-6333.

Potluck, 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 325 Elm St., 208-523-0501.

Service, 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 325 Elm St., 208-523-0501.

Service, 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 455 W. Sunnyside Rd., www.firstlc.com, 208-522-9301

Good Friday — April 19

“A Time Set Aside” drop-in prayer vigil, noon-3 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 237 N. Water St., tumcif.org, 208-522-7921.

Service, 7 p.m., Watersprings Church, 4250 South 25th East, watersprings.net, 208-524-4747.

Solemn collects, communion and individual stations of the cross, noon, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Ave., 208-523-6333.

Liturgy with time at the foot of the cross, 7 p.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Ave., 208-523-6333.

Service, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran, 2071 12th St., 208-529-8080.

Service, 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 325 Elm St., 208-523-0501.

Service, noon and 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 455 W. Sunnyside Rd., www.firstlc.com, 208-522-9301.

Easter Sunday — April 21

Sunrise service, 6:15 a.m., Snake River Landing, tumcif.org, 208-522-7921.

Continental breakfast, 7 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 237 N. Water St., tumcif.org, 208-522-7921.

Dedication worship service, 8:30 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 237 N. Water St., tumcif.org, 208-522-7921.

Scout breakfast, 9 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 237 N. Water St., tumcif.org, 208-522-7921.

Worship, 10:15 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 237 N. Water St., tumcif.org, 208-522-7921.

Egg hunts, 11:30 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 237 N. Water St., tumcif.org, 208-522-7921.

Breakfast, 8:30 a.m., Hope Lutheran, 2071 12th St., 208-529-8080.

Worship, 10 a.m., Hope Lutheran, 2071 12th St., 208-529-8080.

Lighting of the first fire, candlelight procession and Holy Eucharist, 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Ave., 208-523-6333.

Potluck and Easter egg hunt, 9:30 a.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Ave., 208-523-6333.

Holy Eucharist with flowering cross and music, 10:30 a.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Ave., 208-523-6333.

Service with communion, 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 325 Elm St., 208-523-0501.

Egg hunt, 11:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 325 Elm St., 208-523-0501.

Service, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 455 W. Sunnyside Rd., www.firstlc.com, 208-522-9301.

Breakfast, 9 a.m., Shelley Baptist Church, 471 S. Emerson Ave., 208-357-1962.

Worship and Sunday school, 10 a.m., Shelley Baptist Church, 471 S. Emerson Ave., 208-357-1962.

