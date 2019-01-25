Events listed may require registration. Contact the centers for more information. The Idaho Falls Senior Citizens Center, 535 W. 21st St., 208-522-4357, facebook.com/idaho.senior or ifsccc.org; Shelley Senior Center, 193 Pine St., 208-357-3621, theeliteretreatofshelley.com; Bingham County Senior Center, 20 E. Pacific St., Blackfoot, 208-785-4714, seniors4ever.com.
TODAY
Idaho Falls
9 a.m. beading group
10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group
12:45 p.m. hand and foot cards
menu: tuna casserole, grape juice, peas and carrots, milk
Shelley
menu: cowboy spud, fruit, roll, cookie
Blackfoot
9 a.m. community breakfast
SATURDAY
Idaho Falls
6 p.m. community bingo
Blackfoot
8:30 a.m. Zumba
MONDAY
Idaho Falls
10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group
12:30 p.m. Mah-Jongg
menu: spaghetti with meat sauce, apple, salad, garlic bread, milk
Blackfoot
1 p.m. bingo
3:30 p.m. Zumba
menu: chicken and noodles
TUESDAY
Idaho Falls
9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall
9:55 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group
12:30 p.m. double deck pinochle
12:30 p.m. bridge
menu: sliced ham or Polish, mixed fruit, beets, sweet potatoes, milk
Blackfoot
9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall
1 p.m. hand and foot cards
menu: chili and cinnamon rolls
WEDNESDAY
Idaho Falls
9 a.m. morning coffee
9:45 a.m. bingo
10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group
12:45 p.m. pinochle
menu: grilled chicken or steak fingers, grapes, broccoli, rice, milk
Shelley
menu: Salisbury steak, hash browns, green beans, fruit, roll, pie
Blackfoot
12:30 p.m. bridge
menu: roast beef
THURSDAY
Idaho Falls
9 a.m. Woodcarvers
9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall
9:55 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group
menu: potato bar with hamburger gravy, cranberry juice, milk
Blackfoot
9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall
1 p.m. bingo
3:30 p.m. Zumba
menu: baked potato
FEB. 1
Idaho Falls
9 a.m. beading group
10 a.m. Rose’s coffee group
12:45 p.m. hand and foot cards
menu: Hawaiian pizza, salad, milk
Shelley
menu: Navajo taco or cheeseburger, fruit, banana oatmeal cookie
Blackfoot
9 a.m. community breakfast