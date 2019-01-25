Events listed may require registration. Contact the centers for more information. The Idaho Falls Senior Citizens Center, 535 W. 21st St., 208-522-4357, facebook.com/idaho.senior or ifsccc.org; Shelley Senior Center, 193 Pine St., 208-357-3621, theeliteretreatofshelley.com; Bingham County Senior Center, 20 E. Pacific St., Blackfoot, 208-785-4714, seniors4ever.com.

TODAY

Idaho Falls

9 a.m. beading group

10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group

12:45 p.m. hand and foot cards

menu: tuna casserole, grape juice, peas and carrots, milk

Shelley

menu: cowboy spud, fruit, roll, cookie

Blackfoot

9 a.m. community breakfast

SATURDAY

Idaho Falls

6 p.m. community bingo

Blackfoot

8:30 a.m. Zumba

MONDAY

Idaho Falls

10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group

12:30 p.m. Mah-Jongg

menu: spaghetti with meat sauce, apple, salad, garlic bread, milk

Blackfoot

1 p.m. bingo

3:30 p.m. Zumba

menu: chicken and noodles

TUESDAY

Idaho Falls

9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall

9:55 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group

12:30 p.m. double deck pinochle

12:30 p.m. bridge

menu: sliced ham or Polish, mixed fruit, beets, sweet potatoes, milk

Blackfoot

9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall

1 p.m. hand and foot cards

menu: chili and cinnamon rolls

WEDNESDAY

Idaho Falls

9 a.m. morning coffee

9:45 a.m. bingo

10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group

12:45 p.m. pinochle

menu: grilled chicken or steak fingers, grapes, broccoli, rice, milk

Shelley

menu: Salisbury steak, hash browns, green beans, fruit, roll, pie

Blackfoot

12:30 p.m. bridge

menu: roast beef

THURSDAY

Idaho Falls

9 a.m. Woodcarvers

9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall

9:55 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group

menu: potato bar with hamburger gravy, cranberry juice, milk

Blackfoot

9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall

1 p.m. bingo

3:30 p.m. Zumba

menu: baked potato

FEB. 1

Idaho Falls

9 a.m. beading group

10 a.m. Rose’s coffee group

12:45 p.m. hand and foot cards

menu: Hawaiian pizza, salad, milk

Shelley

menu: Navajo taco or cheeseburger, fruit, banana oatmeal cookie

Blackfoot

9 a.m. community breakfast

