Events listed may require registration. Contact the centers for more information. The Idaho Falls Senior Citizens Center, 535 W. 21st St., 208-522-4357, facebook.com/idaho.senior or ifsccc.org; Shelley Senior Center, 193 Pine St., 208-357-3621, theeliteretreatofshelley.com; Rigby Senior Center, 391 Community Lane, 208-745-8211.
IDAHO FALLS
TODAY 9 a.m. beading group; 9 a.m. line dancing; 10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group; 12:45 p.m. hand and foot cards; menu: potato bar with soup, blueberries, broccoli, milk
SATURDAY 6 p.m. community bingo
MONDAY 9 a.m. Zumba; 10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group; 10 a.m. Spanish F4L; 12:30 p.m. Mah-Jong; menu: pizza, orange, salad, milk
TUESDAY 9 a.m. AARP Driver class; 9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall; 9:55 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group; 12:30 p.m. double deck pinochle; 12:30 p.m. bridge; 3:30 p.m. Tai Chi; menu: open-faced beef sandwich, raspberries, vegetables, bread, mashed potatoes, milk
WEDNESDAY 9 a.m. morning coffee; 9:45 a.m. bingo; 10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group; noon health information presentation; 12:45 p.m. pinochle; menu: chicken cordon bleu, mixed fruit, vegetables, salad, milk (Easter luncheon; please RSVP)
THURSDAY 9 a.m. Woodcarvers; 9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall; 9:55 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group; 1 p.m. Zumba; 2:30 p.m. Tai Chi; 3 p.m. INL Retiree Board meeting; menu: baja fish tacos, cantaloupe, corn and black bean slaw, milk
APRIL 19 9 a.m. beading group; 9 a.m. line dancing; 10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group; 12:45 p.m. hand and foot cards; menu: pork chops or grilled chicken, pineapple, sweet potatoes with marshmallows, tater tots, milk
SHELLEY
Please note: Due to construction, the Shelley Senior Center has moved to the Community Methodist Church, 190 S. Holmes in Shelley.
TODAY 10 a.m. drawing class; 12:30 p.m. bingo; menu: Southwest salad with beef strips, fruit, snickerdoodle
TUESDAY 11:15 a.m. Fit & Fall
WEDNESDAY 11 a.m. wellness clinic; menu: ham, heavenly hash browns, spinach salad with Craisins, fruit, roll, red velvet cake
THURSDAY 11:15 a.m. Fit & Fall
APRIL 19 19:45 a.m. blood pressure check; 12:30 p.m. bingo; menu: fish fillet, French fries, carrots and celery sticks, fruit, roll, raisin-filled cookies
RIGBY
TODAY menu: chicken penne bake, apples, peas and carrots, milk