Events listed may require registration. Contact the centers for more information. The Idaho Falls Senior Citizens Center, 535 W. 21st St., 208-522-4357, facebook.com/idaho.senior or ifsccc.org; Shelley Senior Center, 193 Pine St., 208-357-3621, theeliteretreatofshelley.com; Bingham County Senior Center, 20 E. Pacific St., Blackfoot, 208-785-4714, seniors4ever.com.
TODAY
Idaho Falls
CLOSED
Blackfoot
CLOSED
SATURDAY
Idaho Falls
6 p.m. community bingo
Blackfoot
8:30 a.m. Zumba
MONDAY
Idaho Falls
9 a.m. Zumba
10 a.m. Roses Coffee Group
12:30 p.m. Mah-Jongg
menu: Salisbury steak or chicken-fried steak, apples, mashed potatoes, cornbread, milk
Blackfoot
1 p.m. bingo
3:30 p.m. Zumba
menu: chicken parmesan
TUESDAY
Idaho Falls
9 a.m. AARP Driver class
9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall
9:55 a.m. Roses Coffee Group
10 a.m. volunteer lawyer
12:30 p.m. double-deck pinochle
12:30 p.m. bridge
3:30 p.m. Tai Chi
menu: butter herb fish or chicken nuggets, oranges, green beans, rice with onions and bell peppers, milk
Blackfoot
9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall
1 p.m. hand and foot cards
6 p.m. night bingo
menu: mac and cheese
WEDNESDAY
Idaho Falls
9 a.m. morning coffee
9:45 a.m. bingo
10 a.m. Roses Coffee Group
12:45 p.m. pinochle
menu: sliced ham or hot dog, mixed fruit, beets, brown rice, milk
Blackfoot
12:30 p.m. bridge
menu: pork chops
THURSDAY
Idaho Falls
9 a.m. Woodcarvers
9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall
9:55 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group
1 p.m. Zumba
menu: beef pot pie, peaches, mixed vegetables, puff pastry, bread, milk
Blackfoot
9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall
1 p.m. bingo
3:30 p.m. Zumba
menu: cheeseburger
FRIDAY
Idaho Falls
9 a.m. beading group
9 a.m. line dancing
10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group
12:45 p.m. hand and foot cards
menu: chicken strips or breaded fish, apricots, tator tots, carrots, bread, milk
Blackfoot
9 a.m. community breakfast