Events listed may require registration. Contact the centers for more information. The Idaho Falls Senior Citizens Center, 535 W. 21st St., 208-522-4357, facebook.com/idaho.senior or ifsccc.org; Shelley Senior Center, 193 Pine St., 208-357-3621, theeliteretreatofshelley.com; Bingham County Senior Center, 20 E. Pacific St., Blackfoot, 208-785-4714, seniors4ever.com.

TODAY

Idaho Falls

9 a.m. beading group

9 a.m. line dancing

10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group

11:45 a.m. annual grocery drawing

12:45 p.m. hand and foot cards

menu: sliced ham, mixed fruit, sweet potatoes, cornbread stuffing, milk, pie

Blackfoot

9 a.m. community breakfast

SATURDAY

Idaho Falls

6 p.m. community bingo

Blackfoot

8:30 a.m. Zumba

MONDAY

Idaho Falls

9 a.m. Zumba

10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group

12:30 p.m. Mah-Jongg

menu: turkey tetrazzini, peaches, green beans, cornbread, milk

Blackfoot

1 p.m. bingo

3:30 p.m. Zumba

menu: spaghetti

TUESDAY

Idaho Falls

9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall

9:55 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group

11:30 a.m. Bonneville High School Band performance

12:30 p.m. double-deck pinochle

12:30 p.m. bridge

menu: garlic parmesan fish or chicken, bananas, tator puffs, muffin, milk

Blackfoot

9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall

1 p.m. hand and foot cards

menu: country chicken over biscuits

WEDNESDAY

Idaho Falls

9 a.m. morning coffee

9:45 a.m. bingo

10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group

12:45 p.m. pinochle

menu: teriyaki chicken or Polish dog, pears, vegetables, wild rice, milk

Blackfoot

12:30 p.m. bridge

menu: ham buffet

THURSDAY

Idaho Falls

9 a.m. Woodcarvers

9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall

9:55 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group

1 p.m. Zumba

3 p.m. INL Retiree Board meeting

menu: beef pot pie, oranges, peas and carrots, puff pastry, bread, milk

Blackfoot

9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall

10 a.m. toenail clinic

1 p.m. bingo

3:30 p.m. Zumba

menu: baked potato soup with stroganoff

DEC. 21

Idaho Falls

9 a.m. beading group

9 a.m. line dancing

10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group

12:45 p.m. hand and foot cards

menu: pork chops or chicken nuggets, apples, corn, bread, milk

Blackfoot

9 a.m. community breakfast

