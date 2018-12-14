Events listed may require registration. Contact the centers for more information. The Idaho Falls Senior Citizens Center, 535 W. 21st St., 208-522-4357, facebook.com/idaho.senior or ifsccc.org; Shelley Senior Center, 193 Pine St., 208-357-3621, theeliteretreatofshelley.com; Bingham County Senior Center, 20 E. Pacific St., Blackfoot, 208-785-4714, seniors4ever.com.
TODAY
Idaho Falls
9 a.m. beading group
9 a.m. line dancing
10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group
11:45 a.m. annual grocery drawing
12:45 p.m. hand and foot cards
menu: sliced ham, mixed fruit, sweet potatoes, cornbread stuffing, milk, pie
Blackfoot
9 a.m. community breakfast
SATURDAY
Idaho Falls
6 p.m. community bingo
Blackfoot
8:30 a.m. Zumba
MONDAY
Idaho Falls
9 a.m. Zumba
10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group
12:30 p.m. Mah-Jongg
menu: turkey tetrazzini, peaches, green beans, cornbread, milk
Blackfoot
1 p.m. bingo
3:30 p.m. Zumba
menu: spaghetti
TUESDAY
Idaho Falls
9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall
9:55 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group
11:30 a.m. Bonneville High School Band performance
12:30 p.m. double-deck pinochle
12:30 p.m. bridge
menu: garlic parmesan fish or chicken, bananas, tator puffs, muffin, milk
Blackfoot
9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall
1 p.m. hand and foot cards
menu: country chicken over biscuits
WEDNESDAY
Idaho Falls
9 a.m. morning coffee
9:45 a.m. bingo
10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group
12:45 p.m. pinochle
menu: teriyaki chicken or Polish dog, pears, vegetables, wild rice, milk
Blackfoot
12:30 p.m. bridge
menu: ham buffet
THURSDAY
Idaho Falls
9 a.m. Woodcarvers
9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall
9:55 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group
1 p.m. Zumba
3 p.m. INL Retiree Board meeting
menu: beef pot pie, oranges, peas and carrots, puff pastry, bread, milk
Blackfoot
9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall
10 a.m. toenail clinic
1 p.m. bingo
3:30 p.m. Zumba
menu: baked potato soup with stroganoff
DEC. 21
Idaho Falls
9 a.m. beading group
9 a.m. line dancing
10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group
12:45 p.m. hand and foot cards
menu: pork chops or chicken nuggets, apples, corn, bread, milk
Blackfoot
9 a.m. community breakfast