Events listed may require registration. Contact the centers for more information. The Idaho Falls Senior Citizens Center, 535 W. 21st St., 208-522-4357, facebook.com/idaho.senior or ifsccc.org; Shelley Senior Center, 193 Pine St., 208-357-3621, theeliteretreatofshelley.com; Bingham County Senior Center, 20 E. Pacific St., Blackfoot, 208-785-4714, seniors4ever.com.

TODAY

Idaho Falls

9 a.m. beading group

9 a.m. line dancing

10 a.m. Roses Coffee Group

12:45 p.m. hand and foot cards

menu: ham and swiss sandwich or breaded chicken patty, peaches, French fries, milk

Blackfoot

9 a.m. community breakfast

SATURDAY

Idaho Falls

6 p.m. community bingo

Blackfoot

8:30 a.m. Zumba

MONDAY

Idaho Falls

9 a.m. Zumba

10 a.m. Roses Coffee Group

12:30 p.m. Mah-Jongg

menu: grilled chicken or pork fingers, bananas, potatoes and corn, muffin, milk

Blackfoot

1 p.m. bingo

3:30 p.m. Zumba

menu: potato ham soup

TUESDAY

Idaho Falls

9 a.m. AARP Driver class

9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall

9:55 a.m. Roses Coffee Group

12:30 p.m. double-deck pinochle

12:30 p.m. bridge

3:30 p.m. Tai Chi

menu: beef stew, peaches, mixed vegetables, cornbread, milk

Blackfoot

9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall

1 p.m. hand and foot cards

menu: sloppy joes

WEDNESDAY

Idaho Falls

9 a.m. morning coffee

9:45 a.m. bingo

10 a.m. Roses Coffee Group

12:45 p.m. pinochle

menu: breaded fish or Polish dog, oranges, coleslaw, bread, milk

Blackfoot

10 a.m. Medicare educational seminar

noon mayor's meeting

12:30 p.m. bridge

menu: teriyaki chicken

THURSDAY

Idaho Falls

CLOSED

Blackfoot

CLOSED

NOV. 23

Idaho Falls

CLOSED

Blackfoot

CLOSED

