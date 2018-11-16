Events listed may require registration. Contact the centers for more information. The Idaho Falls Senior Citizens Center, 535 W. 21st St., 208-522-4357, facebook.com/idaho.senior or ifsccc.org; Shelley Senior Center, 193 Pine St., 208-357-3621, theeliteretreatofshelley.com; Bingham County Senior Center, 20 E. Pacific St., Blackfoot, 208-785-4714, seniors4ever.com.
TODAY
Idaho Falls
9 a.m. beading group
9 a.m. line dancing
10 a.m. Roses Coffee Group
12:45 p.m. hand and foot cards
menu: ham and swiss sandwich or breaded chicken patty, peaches, French fries, milk
Blackfoot
9 a.m. community breakfast
SATURDAY
Idaho Falls
6 p.m. community bingo
Blackfoot
8:30 a.m. Zumba
MONDAY
Idaho Falls
9 a.m. Zumba
10 a.m. Roses Coffee Group
12:30 p.m. Mah-Jongg
menu: grilled chicken or pork fingers, bananas, potatoes and corn, muffin, milk
Blackfoot
1 p.m. bingo
3:30 p.m. Zumba
menu: potato ham soup
TUESDAY
Idaho Falls
9 a.m. AARP Driver class
9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall
9:55 a.m. Roses Coffee Group
12:30 p.m. double-deck pinochle
12:30 p.m. bridge
3:30 p.m. Tai Chi
menu: beef stew, peaches, mixed vegetables, cornbread, milk
Blackfoot
9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall
1 p.m. hand and foot cards
menu: sloppy joes
WEDNESDAY
Idaho Falls
9 a.m. morning coffee
9:45 a.m. bingo
10 a.m. Roses Coffee Group
12:45 p.m. pinochle
menu: breaded fish or Polish dog, oranges, coleslaw, bread, milk
Blackfoot
10 a.m. Medicare educational seminar
noon mayor's meeting
12:30 p.m. bridge
menu: teriyaki chicken
THURSDAY
Idaho Falls
CLOSED
Blackfoot
CLOSED
NOV. 23
Idaho Falls
CLOSED
Blackfoot
CLOSED