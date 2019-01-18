Events listed may require registration. Contact the centers for more information. The Idaho Falls Senior Citizens Center, 535 W. 21st St., 208-522-4357, facebook.com/idaho.senior or ifsccc.org; Shelley Senior Center, 193 Pine St., 208-357-3621, theeliteretreatofshelley.com; Bingham County Senior Center, 20 E. Pacific St., Blackfoot, 208-785-4714, seniors4ever.com.

TODAY

Idaho Falls

9 a.m. beading group

10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group

12:45 p.m. hand and foot cards

menu: turkey tetrazzini, mixed fruit, broccoli, milk

Shelley

menu: teriyaki pork with rice, vegetables, fruit, eggroll, rice, cookie

Blackfoot

9 a.m. community breakfast

SATURDAY

Idaho Falls

6 p.m. community bingo

Blackfoot

8:30 a.m. Zumba

MONDAY

Idaho Falls

10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group

12:30 p.m. Mah-Jongg

menu: chicken and orange sauce or hot dog, muffin, milk

Blackfoot

1 p.m. bingo

3:30 p.m. Zumba

menu: sloppy joe

TUESDAY

Idaho Falls

9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall

9:55 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group

10 a.m. volunteer lawyer

10:30 a.m. SCCC Board meeting

12:30 p.m. double deck pinochle

12:30 p.m. bridge

menu: chicken fried steak or grilled chicken, peaches, corn, mashed potatoes and gravy, milk

Blackfoot

9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall

1 p.m. hand and foot cards

6 p.m. night bingo

menu: chicken parmesan

WEDNESDAY

Idaho Falls

9 a.m. morning coffee

9:45 a.m. bingo

10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group

12:45 p.m. pinochle

menu: teriyaki pork chops or chicken breast, pineapple, green beans, French fries, milk

Shelley

menu: Swedish meatballs, coleslaw, fruit, roll, cake

Blackfoot

12:30 p.m. bridge

menu: pork chops

THURSDAY

Idaho Falls

9 a.m. Woodcarvers

9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall

9:55 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group

12:45 p.m. art class

menu: garlic parmesan fish or Salisbury steak, apricots, vegetables, wild rice, milk

Blackfoot

9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall

noon Son of Utah Pioneers

1 p.m. bingo

3:30 p.m. Zumba

menu: barbacue chicken

JAN. 25

Idaho Falls

9 a.m. beading group

10 a.m. Rose’s coffee group

12:45 p.m. hand and foot cards

menu: tuna casserole, grape juice, peas and carrots, noodles, milk

Shelley

menu: cowboy spud, fruit, roll, cookie

Blackfoot

9 a.m. community breakfast

