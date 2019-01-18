Events listed may require registration. Contact the centers for more information. The Idaho Falls Senior Citizens Center, 535 W. 21st St., 208-522-4357, facebook.com/idaho.senior or ifsccc.org; Shelley Senior Center, 193 Pine St., 208-357-3621, theeliteretreatofshelley.com; Bingham County Senior Center, 20 E. Pacific St., Blackfoot, 208-785-4714, seniors4ever.com.
TODAY
Idaho Falls
9 a.m. beading group
10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group
12:45 p.m. hand and foot cards
menu: turkey tetrazzini, mixed fruit, broccoli, milk
Shelley
menu: teriyaki pork with rice, vegetables, fruit, eggroll, rice, cookie
Blackfoot
9 a.m. community breakfast
SATURDAY
Idaho Falls
6 p.m. community bingo
Blackfoot
8:30 a.m. Zumba
MONDAY
Idaho Falls
10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group
12:30 p.m. Mah-Jongg
menu: chicken and orange sauce or hot dog, muffin, milk
Blackfoot
1 p.m. bingo
3:30 p.m. Zumba
menu: sloppy joe
TUESDAY
Idaho Falls
9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall
9:55 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group
10 a.m. volunteer lawyer
10:30 a.m. SCCC Board meeting
12:30 p.m. double deck pinochle
12:30 p.m. bridge
menu: chicken fried steak or grilled chicken, peaches, corn, mashed potatoes and gravy, milk
Blackfoot
9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall
1 p.m. hand and foot cards
6 p.m. night bingo
menu: chicken parmesan
WEDNESDAY
Idaho Falls
9 a.m. morning coffee
9:45 a.m. bingo
10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group
12:45 p.m. pinochle
menu: teriyaki pork chops or chicken breast, pineapple, green beans, French fries, milk
Shelley
menu: Swedish meatballs, coleslaw, fruit, roll, cake
Blackfoot
12:30 p.m. bridge
menu: pork chops
THURSDAY
Idaho Falls
9 a.m. Woodcarvers
9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall
9:55 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group
12:45 p.m. art class
menu: garlic parmesan fish or Salisbury steak, apricots, vegetables, wild rice, milk
Blackfoot
9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall
noon Son of Utah Pioneers
1 p.m. bingo
3:30 p.m. Zumba
menu: barbacue chicken
JAN. 25
Idaho Falls
9 a.m. beading group
10 a.m. Rose’s coffee group
12:45 p.m. hand and foot cards
menu: tuna casserole, grape juice, peas and carrots, noodles, milk
Shelley
menu: cowboy spud, fruit, roll, cookie
Blackfoot
9 a.m. community breakfast