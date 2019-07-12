Events listed may require registration. Contact the centers for more information. The Idaho Falls Senior Citizens Center, 535 W. 21st St., 208-522-4357, facebook.com/idaho.senior or ifsccc.org; Shelley Senior Center, 193 Pine St., 208-357-3621, theeliteretreatofshelley.com; Rigby Senior Center, 391 Community Lane, 208-745-8211.
IDAHO FALLS
TODAY 9 a.m. beading group; 10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group; 12:45 p.m. hand and foot cards; menu: mushroom chicken with herb, apple, Capri-blend vegetables, wild rice, milk
SATURDAY 6 p.m. community bingo
MONDAY 10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group; 12:30 p.m. Mah-Jongg; menu: chicken with orange sauce or breaded fish, fruit, peas and carrots, bread, milk
TUESDAY 9 a.m. AARP Driver class; 9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall; 9:55 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group; 12:30 p.m. double deck pinochle; 12:30 p.m. bridge; menu: spaghetti, bananas, vegetables, garlic bread, milk
WEDNESDAY 9 a.m. morning coffee; 9:45 a.m. bingo; 10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group; 12:45 p.m. pinochle; menu: lemon baked fish or beef fingers, orange, vegetables, loaded mashed potatoes, milk
THURSDAY 9 a.m. Woodcarvers; 9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall; 9:55 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group; 3 p.m. INL Retiree Board meeting; menu: potato soup, grapes, baby carrots, bread, milk
JULY 19 9 a.m. beading group; 10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group; 12:45 p.m. hand and foot cards; menu: hamburgers with bun, apples, chips, milk
SHELLEY
TODAY 10 a.m. drawing class; 12:30 p.m. bingo; menu: sweet and sour meatballs and rice, vegetables, Jell-O with fruit, roll, chocolate chip cookie
TUESDAY 11:15 a.m. Fit & Fall
WEDNESDAY 10:45-11:30 a.m. blood pressure check; 12:30 p.m. pinochle; menu: chicken in dressing, potatoes with gravy, green beans, fruit cocktail, cinnamon roll
THURSDAY 11:15 a.m. Fit & Fall
JULY 19 10 a.m. drawing class; 12:30 p.m. bingo; menu: taco salad, melon salad, Mexican cornbread, lemon bar
RIGBY
TODAY menu: roasted pork, applesauce, broccoli, potatoes and gravy, milk
MONDAY menu: pork penne bake, grapes, stewed tomatoes, roll, milk
TUESDAY menu: barbecue Lil’ Smokies, orange juice, beets, potato salad, milk
WEDNESDAY menu: chicken nuggets, applesauce, salad, cheesy potatoes, milk