Events listed may require registration. Contact the centers for more information. The Idaho Falls Senior Citizens Center, 535 W. 21st St., 208-522-4357, facebook.com/idaho.senior or ifsccc.org; Shelley Senior Center, 193 Pine St., 208-357-3621, theeliteretreatofshelley.com; Bingham County Senior Center, 20 E. Pacific St., Blackfoot, 208-785-4714, seniors4ever.com.
TODAY
Idaho Falls
9 a.m. beading group
9 a.m. line dancing
10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group
12:45 p.m. hand and foot cards
menu: pork chops or chicken nuggets, apples, corn, bread, milk
Blackfoot
9 a.m. community breakfast
SATURDAY
Idaho Falls
6 p.m. community bingo
Blackfoot
8:30 a.m. Zumba
MONDAY
Idaho Falls
CLOSED
Blackfoot
CLOSED
TUESDAY
Idaho Falls
CLOSED
Blackfoot
CLOSED
WEDNESDAY
Idaho Falls
9 a.m. morning coffee
9:45 a.m. bingo
10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group
12:45 p.m. pinochle
menu: breaded fish or chicken, pears, coleslaw, cornbread, milk
Blackfoot
12:30 p.m. bridge
menu: pork loin
THURSDAY
Idaho Falls
9 a.m. Woodcarvers
9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall
9:55 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group
12:45 p.m. art class
menu: chicken pita, grape juice, celery and onions, pita bread, milk
Blackfoot
9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall
10 a.m. toenail clinic
noon Sons of Utah Pioneers
1 p.m. bingo
3:30 p.m. Zumba
menu: chili and cinnamon rolls
DEC. 28
Idaho Falls
9 a.m. beading group
10 a.m. Rose’s coffee group
12:45 p.m. hand and foot cards
menu: Salisbury steak or chicken breast, mixed fruit, mashed potatoes and gravy, muffin, milk
Blackfoot
9 a.m. community breakfast