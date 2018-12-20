Events listed may require registration. Contact the centers for more information. The Idaho Falls Senior Citizens Center, 535 W. 21st St., 208-522-4357, facebook.com/idaho.senior or ifsccc.org; Shelley Senior Center, 193 Pine St., 208-357-3621, theeliteretreatofshelley.com; Bingham County Senior Center, 20 E. Pacific St., Blackfoot, 208-785-4714, seniors4ever.com.

TODAY

Idaho Falls

9 a.m. beading group

9 a.m. line dancing

10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group

12:45 p.m. hand and foot cards

menu: pork chops or chicken nuggets, apples, corn, bread, milk

Blackfoot

9 a.m. community breakfast

SATURDAY

Idaho Falls

6 p.m. community bingo

Blackfoot

8:30 a.m. Zumba

MONDAY

Idaho Falls

CLOSED

Blackfoot

CLOSED

TUESDAY

Idaho Falls

CLOSED

Blackfoot

CLOSED

WEDNESDAY

Idaho Falls

9 a.m. morning coffee

9:45 a.m. bingo

10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group

12:45 p.m. pinochle

menu: breaded fish or chicken, pears, coleslaw, cornbread, milk

Blackfoot

12:30 p.m. bridge

menu: pork loin

THURSDAY

Idaho Falls

9 a.m. Woodcarvers

9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall

9:55 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group

12:45 p.m. art class

menu: chicken pita, grape juice, celery and onions, pita bread, milk

Blackfoot

9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall

10 a.m. toenail clinic

noon Sons of Utah Pioneers

1 p.m. bingo

3:30 p.m. Zumba

menu: chili and cinnamon rolls

DEC. 28

Idaho Falls

9 a.m. beading group

10 a.m. Rose’s coffee group

12:45 p.m. hand and foot cards

menu: Salisbury steak or chicken breast, mixed fruit, mashed potatoes and gravy, muffin, milk

Blackfoot

9 a.m. community breakfast

Load comments