Events listed may require registration. Contact the centers for more information. The Idaho Falls Senior Citizens Center, 535 W. 21st St., 208-522-4357, facebook.com/idaho.senior or ifsccc.org; Shelley Senior Center, 193 Pine St., 208-357-3621, theeliteretreatofshelley.com; Rigby Senior Center, 391 Community Lane, 208-745-8211.
IDAHO FALLS
TODAY 9 a.m. beading group; 9 a.m. line dancing; 10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group; menu: meatloaf or chicken breast, bananas, broccoli, mashed potatoes and gravy, milk
SATURDAY 6 p.m. community bingo
MONDAY 9 a.m. Zumba; 10 a.m. Roses Coffee Group; 12:30 p.m. Mah-Jongg; menu: ham and Swiss or chicken patty, grapes, cucumber, carrots, chips
TUESDAY 9 a.m. AARP driver class; 9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall; 9:55 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group; 12:30 p.m. double deck pinochle; 12:30 p.m. bridge; 3:30 p.m. Tai Chi; menu: chili, apple juice, salad, cornbread, milk
WEDNESDAY 9 a.m. morning coffee; 9:45 a.m. bingo; 10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group; 12:45 p.m. pinochle; menu: Malibu chicken or Polish dog, pineapple slice, broccoli, milk
THURSDAY 9 a.m. Woodcarvers; 9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall; 9:55 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group; 12:45 p.m. art class; 1 p.m. Zumba; menu: shepherd’s pie, bananas, vegetables, mashed potatoes, milk
March 29 9 a.m. beading group; 9 a.m. line dancing; 10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group; menu: sliced turkey or frankfurter, apple, green beans, sweet potatoes, bread, milk
SHELLEY
Please note: Due to construction, the Shelley Senior Center has moved to the Community Methodist Church, 190 S. Holmes in Shelley.
TODAY 10 a.m. drawing class (registration required); 12:30 p.m. bingo; menu: sweet and sour meatballs with rice, peas, fruit, egg roll, cookie
TUESDAY 11:15 a.m. Fit & Fall
WEDNESDAY menu: turkey roast, hashbrowns, broccoli and cauliflower, fruit, roll, chocolate pudding
THURSDAY 11:15 a.m. Fit & Fall
MARCH 29 10 a.m. drawing class (registration required); 12:30 p.m. bingo; menu: taco salad, fruit, roll, cake
RIGBY
TODAY 6:30 p.m. pinochle; menu: chicken patty, peaches, broccoli and cauliflower, pot and gravy, milk
MONDAY 1 p.m. Fit & Fall Proof; menu: orange chicken, cherry pie, peas and carrots, macaroni and cheese, milk
TUESDAY 1 p.m. Fit & Fall Proof; menu: fish burger, orange juice, baked beans, tater tots, milk
WEDNESDAY 1 p.m. Fit & Fall Proof; menu: chicken-fried steak, oranges, carrots, pot and gravy, milk
THURSDAY 9:30 a.m. bingo; 1 p.m. Fit & Fall Proof; 7 p.m. Lions Club; menu: tacos, orange juice, refried beans, dessert, milk
MARCH 29 6:30 p.m. pinochle; menu: chicken enchiladas, mixed fruit, Mexicorn, Spanish rice, milk