Events listed may require registration. Contact the centers for more information. The Idaho Falls Senior Citizens Center, 535 W. 21st St., 208-522-4357, facebook.com/idaho.senior or ifsccc.org; Shelley Senior Center, 193 Pine St., 208-357-3621, theeliteretreatofshelley.com; Bingham County Senior Center, 20 E. Pacific St., Blackfoot, 208-785-4714, seniors4ever.com.

TODAY

Idaho Falls

9 a.m. beading group

9 a.m. line dancing

10 a.m. Roses Coffee Group

12:45 p.m. hand and foot cards

6 p.m. wine tasting fundraiser

menu: lemon dill fish or chicken breast, apples, broccoli and cauliflower salad, wild rice, milk

Blackfoot

9 a.m. community breakfast

SATURDAY

Idaho Falls

6 p.m. community bingo

Blackfoot

8:30 a.m. Zumba

MONDAY

Idaho Falls

9 a.m. Zumba

10 a.m. Roses Coffee Group

12:30 p.m. Mah-Jongg

12:30 p.m. bridge

menu: tuna casserole, apricots, peas and carrots, milk

Blackfoot

1 p.m. bingo

3:30 p.m. Zumba

menu: chicken and noodles

TUESDAY

Idaho Falls

9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall

9:55 a.m. Roses Coffee Group

12:30 p.m. double-deck pinochle

12:30 p.m. bridge

3:30 p.m. Tai Chi

menu: teriyaki chicken or hot dogs, apples, green beans, scalloped potatoes, bread, milk

Blackfoot

9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall

1 p.m. hand and foot cards

menu: tacos

WEDNESDAY

Idaho Falls

9 a.m. morning coffee

9:45 a.m. bingo

10 a.m. Roses Coffee Group

111:30 a.m. wellness clinic

12:45 p.m. pinochle

menu: sliced turkey, cranberry sauce, corn, cornbread stuffing, milk, pumpkin pie

Blackfoot

12:30 p.m. bridge

menu: Thanksgiving dinner

THURSDAY

Idaho Falls

9 a.m. Woodcarvers

9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall

9:55 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group

1 p.m. Zumba

3 p.m. INL Retiree Board meeting

menu: salad bar, beef barley soup, mixed fruit, milk

Blackfoot

9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall

1 p.m. bingo

3:30 p.m. Zumba

menu: chili with cinnamon rolls

NOV. 16

Idaho Falls

9 a.m. beading group

9 a.m. line dancing

10 a.m. Roses Coffee Group

12:45 p.m. hand and foot cards

menu: ham and swiss sandwich or breaded chicken patty, peaches, French fries, milk

Blackfoot

9 a.m. community breakfast

ADVERTISEMENT

Load comments