Events listed may require registration. Contact the centers for more information. The Idaho Falls Senior Citizens Center, 535 W. 21st St., 208-522-4357, facebook.com/idaho.senior or ifsccc.org; Shelley Senior Center, 193 Pine St., 208-357-3621, theeliteretreatofshelley.com; Bingham County Senior Center, 20 E. Pacific St., Blackfoot, 208-785-4714, seniors4ever.com; Rigby Senior Center, 391 Community Lane, 208-745-8211.
IDAHO FALLS
TODAY 9 a.m. beading group; 10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group; 12:45 p.m. hand and foot cards; menu: lemon dill fish or grilled chicken, grape juice, vegetables, milk
SATURDAY 6 p.m. community bingo
MONDAY 10 a.m. Roses Coffee Group; 12:30 p.m. Mah-Jongg; menu: turkey tetrazzini, peaches, green beans, milk
TUESDAY 9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall; 9:55 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group; 10 a.m. volunteer lawyer; 10:30 a.m. SCCC Board meeting; 11:30 a.m. SCCC annual membership meeting; 12:30 p.m. double deck pinochle; 12:30 p.m. bridge; menu: beef enchiladas, applesauce, refried beans, Spanish rice, milk
WEDNESDAY 9 a.m. morning coffee; 9:45 a.m. bingo; 10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group; 12:45 p.m. pinochle; menu: breaded fish or chicken nuggets, cranberry juice, vegetables, wild rice, milk
THURSDAY 9 a.m. Woodcarvers; 9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall; 9:55 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group; 12:45 p.m. art class; menu: ham and Swiss or chicken patty, pears, corn, fries, milk
March 1 9 a.m. beading group; 10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group; 11 a.m. Fort Hall trip; menu: hot dogs or Polish dog, peaches, baked beans, milk
BLACKFOOT
TODAY 9 a.m. community breakfast
SATURDAY 8:30 a.m. Zumba
SUNDAY 2:30 p.m. Larry Hinderager
MONDAY 9 a.m. AARP tax preparation; 1 p.m. bingo; 3:30 p.m. Zumba; menu: baked potato bar
TUESDAY 9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall; noon Soroptomists; 1 p.m. hand and foot cards; 6 p.m. night bingo; menu: chicken noodle soup
WEDNESDAY 12:30 p.m. bridge; menu: roast beef buffet
THURSDAY 9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall; noon Sons of Utah Pioneers; 1 p.m. bingo; 3:30 p.m. Zumba; menu: chili and cinnamon
MARCH 1 9 a.m. community breakfast
SHELLEY
Please note: On March 6, the Shelley Senior Center will be moving to the Community Methodist Church, 190 S. Holmes in Shelley.
TODAY 10:30 a.m. technology class; 12:30 p.m. bingo; menu: orange chicken or cheeseburger, fried rice, corn, Jell-O with fruit, oatmeal roll, white chocolate and cranberry cookie
TUESDAY 11:15 a.m. Fit & Fall
WEDNESDAY noon birthday dinner; 12:30 p.m. pinochle; menu: pork roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli with cheese sauce, applesauce, bran roll, pineapple upside down cake
THURSDAY 11:15 a.m. Fit & Fall
MARCH 1 10 a.m. drawing class (registration required); 12:30 p.m. bingo; menu: beef stroganoff, coleslaw, fruit, roll, lemon bar
RIGBY
TODAY menu: chicken enchiladas, peaches, mexicorn, Spanish rice, milk
MONDAY 1 p.m. Fit & Fall; menu: baked potato, milk, mixed fruit, pea salad, chips
TUESDAY 1 p.m. Fit & Fall; menu: beef stew, orange juice, salad, dessert, milk
WEDNESDAY 1 p.m. Fit & Fall menu: hamburger, oranges, carrots, fries, milk
THURSDAY 9:30 a.m. bingo; 1 p.m. Fit & Fall; 7 p.m. Lions Club; menu: chicken patty, orange juice, green beans, pot and gravy, milk