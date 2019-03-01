Events listed may require registration. Contact the centers for more information. The Idaho Falls Senior Citizens Center, 535 W. 21st St., 208-522-4357, facebook.com/idaho.senior or ifsccc.org; Shelley Senior Center, 193 Pine St., 208-357-3621, theeliteretreatofshelley.com; Rigby Senior Center, 391 Community Lane, 208-745-8211.
IDAHO FALLS
TODAY 9 a.m. beading group; 10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group; 11 a.m. Fort Hall trip; menu: hot dogs or Polish dog, peaches, baked beans, milk
SATURDAY 6 p.m. community bingo
MONDAY 9 a.m. Zumba; 10 a.m. Roses Coffee Group; 12:30 p.m. Mah-Jongg; menu: sloppy joes or breaded chicken patty, pears, green beans, milk
TUESDAY 9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall; 9:55 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group; 12:30 p.m. double deck pinochle; 12:30 p.m. bridge; 3:30 p.m. Tai Chi; menu: chicken strips or Salisbury steak, orange, vegetables, mashed potatoes and gravy, milk.
WEDNESDAY 9 a.m. morning coffee; 9:45 a.m. bingo; 10 a.m. volunteer finance counsel; 10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group; 12:45 p.m. pinochle; menu: sweet and sour pork or beef fingers, cantaloupe, vegetables, wild rice, milk
THURSDAY 9 a.m. Woodcarvers; 9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall; 9:55 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group; 12:45 p.m. art class; menu: lemon pepper fish or chicken nuggets, orange, broccoli, fries, cornbread, milk
March 8 9 a.m. beading group; 9 a.m. line dancing; 10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group; menu: pizza, salad, pineapple, milk
SHELLEY
Please note: On March 6, the Shelley Senior Center will be moving to the Community Methodist Church, 190 S. Holmes in Shelley.
TODAY 10 a.m. drawing class (registration required); 12:30 p.m. bingo; menu: beef stroganoff, coleslaw, fruit, roll, lemon bar
TUESDAY 11:15 a.m. Fit & Fall
WEDNESDAY 10:45 a.m. blood pressure check; menu: barbecue pork, tater tots, vegetables, fruit, roll, tapioca
THURSDAY 11:15 a.m. Fit & Fall
MARCH 8 10 a.m. drawing class (registration required); 12:30 p.m. bingo; menu: chicken fajita with rice, salad, fruit, chocolate chip cookie
RIGBY
TODAY menu: salmon, rice, peas, apricots, milk
MONDAY 1 p.m. Fit & Fall; menu: chili burger, pears, broccoli, mac and cheese, milk
TUESDAY 1 p.m. Fit & Fall; menu: chicken primavera, orange juice, sweet potatoes, roll, milk
WEDNESDAY 1 p.m. Fit & Fall; 2 p.m. quilting guild; menu: pizza, pineapple, cottage cheese, dessert, milk
THURSDAY 9:30 a.m. bingo; 1 p.m. Fit & Fall; menu: lasagna, orange juice, three-bean salad, garlic bread, milk
March 8 6:30 p.m. pinochle; menu: taco casserole, oranges, carrots, roll, milk