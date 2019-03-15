Events listed may require registration. Contact the centers for more information. The Idaho Falls Senior Citizens Center, 535 W. 21st St., 208-522-4357, facebook.com/idaho.senior or ifsccc.org; Shelley Senior Center, 193 Pine St., 208-357-3621, theeliteretreatofshelley.com; Rigby Senior Center, 391 Community Lane, 208-745-8211.
IDAHO FALLS
TODAY 9 a.m. beading group; 9 a.m. line dancing; 10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group; menu: breaded fish or grilled chicken, mixed fruit, coleslaw, milk
SATURDAY 6 p.m. community bingo
MONDAY 9 a.m. Zumba; 10 a.m. Roses Coffee Group; 12:30 p.m. Mah-Jongg; menu: sweet and sour chicken or fish, plums, vegetables, rice, milk
TUESDAY 9 a.m. AARP driver class; 9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall; 9:55 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group; 12:30 p.m. double deck pinochle; 12:30 p.m. bridge; 3:30 p.m. Tai Chi; menu: open-faced turkey sandwich or frankfurter, pears, pickled beets, mashed potatoes, milk
WEDNESDAY 9 a.m. morning coffee; 9:45 a.m. bingo; 10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group; 12:45 p.m. pinochle; 3 p.m. IREA meeting; menu: lemon dill fish or chicken nuggets, apples, green beans, muffin, milk
THURSDAY 9 a.m. Woodcarvers; 9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall; 9:55 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group; 1 p.m. Zumba; menu: salad bar and potato soup, orange, crackers, milk
March 22 9 a.m. beading group; 9 a.m. line dancing; 10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group; menu: meatloaf or chicken breast, bananas, broccoli, mashed potatoes and gravy, milk
SHELLEY
Please note: Due to construction, the Shelley Senior Center has moved to the Community Methodist Church, 190 S. Holmes in Shelley. AARP Tax Assist is on location March 20; call to make an appointment.
TODAY 10 a.m. drawing class (registration required); 10:45 a.m. blood pressure check; 12:30 p.m. bingo; menu: Irish beef stew, celery and carrot sticks, fruit, roll, cookie
TUESDAY 11:15 a.m. Fit & Fall
WEDNESDAY 11 a.m. wellness clinic; 12:30 p.m. pinochle; menu: grilled chicken, heavenly hash browns, broccoli, cauliflower, fruit, roll, chocolate pudding
THURSDAY 11:15 a.m. Fit & Fall
MARCH 22 10 a.m. drawing class (registration required); 12:30 p.m. bingo; menu: sweet and sour meatballs with rice, peas, fruit, egg roll, cookie