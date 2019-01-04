Events listed may require registration. Contact the centers for more information. The Idaho Falls Senior Citizens Center, 535 W. 21st St., 208-522-4357, facebook.com/idaho.senior or ifsccc.org; Shelley Senior Center, 193 Pine St., 208-357-3621, theeliteretreatofshelley.com; Bingham County Senior Center, 20 E. Pacific St., Blackfoot, 208-785-4714, seniors4ever.com.

TODAY

Idaho Falls

9 a.m. beading group

10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group

11 a.m. Fort Hall

12:45 p.m. hand and foot cards

menu: meat loaf or grilled chicken, cranberry juice, vegetables, tater tots, milk

Shelley

menu: ham potato soup, fruit, roll, cookie

Blackfoot

9 a.m. community breakfast

SATURDAY

Idaho Falls

6 p.m. community bingo

Blackfoot

8:30 a.m. Zumba

MONDAY

Idaho Falls

10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group

12:30 p.m. Mah-Jongg

menu: open-faced turkey sandwich or grilled chicken, mixed fruit, green beans, parsley potatoes, milk

Blackfoot

1 p.m. bingo

3:30 p.m. Zumba

menu: teriyaki chicken over rice

TUESDAY

Idaho Falls

9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall

9:55 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group

12:30 p.m. double deck pinochle

12:30 p.m. bridge

menu: breaded veal or chicken-fried steak, peaches, peas, mashed potatoes, milk

Blackfoot

9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall

1 p.m. hand and foot cards

menu: spaghetti

WEDNESDAY

Idaho Falls

9 a.m. morning coffee

9:45 a.m. bingo

10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group

11:30 a.m. wellness clinic

12:45 p.m. pinochle

menu: chicken strips or chicken nuggets, pears, corn, muffin, milk

Shelley

menu: barbecue beef, tater tots, spinach salad, fruit, roll, pudding

Blackfoot

12:30 p.m. bridge

menu: chicken

THURSDAY

Idaho Falls

9 a.m. Woodcarvers

9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall

9:55 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group

3 p.m. INL Retiree Board meeting

menu: beef stew, apples, mixed vegetables, white rice, milk

Blackfoot

9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall

1 p.m. bingo

3:30 p.m. Zumba

menu: barbecue ribs

JAN. 11

Idaho Falls

9 a.m. beading group

10 a.m. Rose’s coffee group

12:45 p.m. hand and foot cards

menu: sweet and sour pork or chicken breast, oranges, vegetables, wild rice

Shelley

menu: chicken noodles, fruit, roll, cookie

Blackfoot

9 a.m. community breakfast

