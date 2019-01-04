Events listed may require registration. Contact the centers for more information. The Idaho Falls Senior Citizens Center, 535 W. 21st St., 208-522-4357, facebook.com/idaho.senior or ifsccc.org; Shelley Senior Center, 193 Pine St., 208-357-3621, theeliteretreatofshelley.com; Bingham County Senior Center, 20 E. Pacific St., Blackfoot, 208-785-4714, seniors4ever.com.
TODAY
Idaho Falls
9 a.m. beading group
10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group
11 a.m. Fort Hall
12:45 p.m. hand and foot cards
menu: meat loaf or grilled chicken, cranberry juice, vegetables, tater tots, milk
Shelley
menu: ham potato soup, fruit, roll, cookie
Blackfoot
9 a.m. community breakfast
SATURDAY
Idaho Falls
6 p.m. community bingo
Blackfoot
8:30 a.m. Zumba
MONDAY
Idaho Falls
10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group
12:30 p.m. Mah-Jongg
menu: open-faced turkey sandwich or grilled chicken, mixed fruit, green beans, parsley potatoes, milk
Blackfoot
1 p.m. bingo
3:30 p.m. Zumba
menu: teriyaki chicken over rice
TUESDAY
Idaho Falls
9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall
9:55 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group
12:30 p.m. double deck pinochle
12:30 p.m. bridge
menu: breaded veal or chicken-fried steak, peaches, peas, mashed potatoes, milk
Blackfoot
9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall
1 p.m. hand and foot cards
menu: spaghetti
WEDNESDAY
Idaho Falls
9 a.m. morning coffee
9:45 a.m. bingo
10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group
11:30 a.m. wellness clinic
12:45 p.m. pinochle
menu: chicken strips or chicken nuggets, pears, corn, muffin, milk
Shelley
menu: barbecue beef, tater tots, spinach salad, fruit, roll, pudding
Blackfoot
12:30 p.m. bridge
menu: chicken
THURSDAY
Idaho Falls
9 a.m. Woodcarvers
9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall
9:55 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group
3 p.m. INL Retiree Board meeting
menu: beef stew, apples, mixed vegetables, white rice, milk
Blackfoot
9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall
1 p.m. bingo
3:30 p.m. Zumba
menu: barbecue ribs
JAN. 11
Idaho Falls
9 a.m. beading group
10 a.m. Rose’s coffee group
12:45 p.m. hand and foot cards
menu: sweet and sour pork or chicken breast, oranges, vegetables, wild rice
Shelley
menu: chicken noodles, fruit, roll, cookie
Blackfoot
9 a.m. community breakfast