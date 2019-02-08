Events listed may require registration. Contact the centers for more information. The Idaho Falls Senior Citizens Center, 535 W. 21st St., 208-522-4357, facebook.com/idaho.senior or ifsccc.org; Shelley Senior Center, 193 Pine St., 208-357-3621, theeliteretreatofshelley.com; Bingham County Senior Center, 20 E. Pacific St., Blackfoot, 208-785-4714, seniors4ever.com.
TODAY
Idaho Falls
9 a.m. beading group
10 a.m. Rose’s coffee group
12:45 p.m. hand and foot cards
menu: pork chops or chicken nuggets, peaches, vegetables, brown rice, milk
Shelley
12:30 p.m. bingo
menu: chicken broccoli casserole or cheeseburger, carrot and celery, fruit, oatmeal roll, snickerdoodle
Blackfoot
9 a.m. community breakfast
SATURDAY
Idaho Falls
6 p.m. community bingo
Blackfoot
8:30 a.m. Zumba
MONDAY
Idaho Falls
10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group
12:30 p.m. Mah-Jongg
12:30 p.m. bridge
menu: spaghetti, apple, salad, milk
Blackfoot
9 a.m. AARP tax preparation
10 a.m. liaison meeting
1 p.m. bingo
3:30 p.m. Zumba
menu: hot turkey sandwich
TUESDAY
Idaho Falls
9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall
9:55 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group
12:30 p.m. double deck pinochle
12:30 p.m. bridge
menu: open-faced turkey sandwich or frankfurter, apple juice, peas, sweet potatoes, milk
Shelley
11:15 a.m. Fit & Fall
Blackfoot
9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall
1 p.m. hand and foot cards
6 p.m. bingo
menu: teriyaki chicken
WEDNESDAY
Idaho Falls
9 a.m. morning coffee
9:45 a.m. bingo
10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group
11:30 a.m. blood pressure check
12:45 p.m. pinochle
menu: Salisbury steak or grilled chicken, mixed fruit, broccoli, mashed potatoes and gravy, milk
Shelley
noon Justus Band
menu: turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, cauliflower and broccoli, citrus salad, bread, cake
Blackfoot
12:30 p.m. bridge
menu: ham buffet
THURSDAY
Idaho Falls
9 a.m. Woodcarvers
9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall
9:55 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group
2 p.m. Medicare 101
menu: salad bar, chicken noodle soup, milk
Shelley
11:15 a.m. Fit & Fall
Blackfoot
9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall
11 a.m. Music-4 C’s
1 p.m. bingo
3:30 p.m. Zumba
menu: chicken, biscuits and gravy
FEB. 15
Idaho Falls
9 a.m. beading group
10 a.m. Rose’s coffee group
12:45 p.m. hand and foot cards
menu: beef tacos, pears, milk
Shelley
12:30 p.m. bingo
menu: clam chowder or cheeseburger, spinach salad with Craisins, fruit, bread, raisin cookie
Blackfoot
9 a.m. community breakfast