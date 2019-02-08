Events listed may require registration. Contact the centers for more information. The Idaho Falls Senior Citizens Center, 535 W. 21st St., 208-522-4357, facebook.com/idaho.senior or ifsccc.org; Shelley Senior Center, 193 Pine St., 208-357-3621, theeliteretreatofshelley.com; Bingham County Senior Center, 20 E. Pacific St., Blackfoot, 208-785-4714, seniors4ever.com.

TODAY

Idaho Falls

9 a.m. beading group

10 a.m. Rose’s coffee group

12:45 p.m. hand and foot cards

menu: pork chops or chicken nuggets, peaches, vegetables, brown rice, milk

Shelley

12:30 p.m. bingo

menu: chicken broccoli casserole or cheeseburger, carrot and celery, fruit, oatmeal roll, snickerdoodle

Blackfoot

9 a.m. community breakfast

SATURDAY

Idaho Falls

6 p.m. community bingo

Blackfoot

8:30 a.m. Zumba

MONDAY

Idaho Falls

10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group

12:30 p.m. Mah-Jongg

12:30 p.m. bridge

menu: spaghetti, apple, salad, milk

Blackfoot

9 a.m. AARP tax preparation

10 a.m. liaison meeting

1 p.m. bingo

3:30 p.m. Zumba

menu: hot turkey sandwich

TUESDAY

Idaho Falls

9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall

9:55 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group

12:30 p.m. double deck pinochle

12:30 p.m. bridge

menu: open-faced turkey sandwich or frankfurter, apple juice, peas, sweet potatoes, milk

Shelley

11:15 a.m. Fit & Fall

Blackfoot

9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall

1 p.m. hand and foot cards

6 p.m. bingo

menu: teriyaki chicken

WEDNESDAY

Idaho Falls

9 a.m. morning coffee

9:45 a.m. bingo

10 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group

11:30 a.m. blood pressure check

12:45 p.m. pinochle

menu: Salisbury steak or grilled chicken, mixed fruit, broccoli, mashed potatoes and gravy, milk

Shelley

noon Justus Band

menu: turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, cauliflower and broccoli, citrus salad, bread, cake

Blackfoot

12:30 p.m. bridge

menu: ham buffet

THURSDAY

Idaho Falls

9 a.m. Woodcarvers

9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall

9:55 a.m. Rose’s Coffee Group

2 p.m. Medicare 101

menu: salad bar, chicken noodle soup, milk

Shelley

11:15 a.m. Fit & Fall

Blackfoot

9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall

11 a.m. Music-4 C’s

1 p.m. bingo

3:30 p.m. Zumba

menu: chicken, biscuits and gravy

FEB. 15

Idaho Falls

9 a.m. beading group

10 a.m. Rose’s coffee group

12:45 p.m. hand and foot cards

menu: beef tacos, pears, milk

Shelley

12:30 p.m. bingo

menu: clam chowder or cheeseburger, spinach salad with Craisins, fruit, bread, raisin cookie

Blackfoot

9 a.m. community breakfast

